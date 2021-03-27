Chuckaboo Station to finish remodel in May

Whatever your brew, Chuckaboo Station’s going to have it covered. Potter couple Drew and Teran Enevoldsen are working to complete their coffee shop, antique store with homemade candles and now, a Flyover Brewery taproom.

Andrea Margheim confirmed the expansion in text messages to the Star-Herald Friday, saying she expected a summer opening.

“We are hoping June or July,” she said.

Currently, the Chuckaboo — named for a Victorian English term of endearment — is under construction, with the original 1930 and 1940s floors restored, the walls painted forest green.

The spot’s been picked as one of the 11 spots in the Panhandle highlighted on the Nebraska Tourism Commission’s Passport program to encourage tourism across the state.

The building has had many iterations, a gas station and car shop in the '30s and '40s, and an antique shop later on. Drew Enevoldsen, a fourth-generation Potter resident, remembers it fondly.

“They had pinball machines and I used to come in here as a kid and play all the time,” he said.