Church Food Pantry to host USDA food giveaway
First Christian Church serves food to 231 families, feeds 646 people

Pastor Nona Hodder of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) waves to a recipient as she drives off with her car newly loaded with a box of fruits and vegetables and a half gallon of milk. Hodder wished every recipient a blessed day before they drove off.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald

SCOTTSBLUFF — As a continuing part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a special distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Friday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and local volunteers will distribute one box of fresh vegetables and one gallon of milk each to 250 families.

The Farm to Table program helps farmers to market their abundance of food to families needing assistance, providing an important service to the community and farmers alike.

“At the start of our new year, there are many who struggle to gain equilibrium after stretching to meet the extra expenses of Christmas traditions,” Rev. Nona Hodder said. “Especially challenging after job losses, quarantine and illness, many can rely on the food pantry to help regain balance. We at First Christian Church take our role to care for God’s people seriously.”

Those interested should gather at the church no earlier than 10 a.m. on Friday for the distribution of food.

