Church member begins Bikes for Kids ministry

When Jerry Andrew bought a house in the bluffs about a month ago, a kid’s bike was left in the garage from the previous owners. He wasn’t sure what to do with, but he didn’t want to just toss it in the trash. So naturally, he decided to use it to launch a new ministry.

Andrew, who has been attending the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff off and on for nearly five years and recently, began attending regularly, brought up his idea for the Bikes for Kids ministry to Pastor Ben Poole not long after he discovered the bike at his new house. Poole, along with Deacon Chris Smith who is involved in a lot of the church’s ministries, were all for it.

“We were really excited about it and wanted to encourage him,” Poole said. “We wanted to have him jump into his own ministry that God was leading him to.”

Andrew’s idea was to take donated bikes, fix them up and give them out to children who don’t have one, whether it’s because they lost theirs in a fire or their parents couldn’t afford one or for any other reason.

At first, Andrew wasn’t sure what to call the ministry; he just knew he wanted to do it. Finally, he came up with Bikes for Kids.

“I decided, you know what? Bikes for Kids. Plain and simple,” he said. “It’s what it is.”

He started up the ministry by mid-August, fixing up and even repainting the old bike. Since then, Andrew has acquired about 20 donated bikes and has given away two.

“One was for a family who had a fire,” he said. “They were both girls’ bikes. And one little girl just didn’t have one.”