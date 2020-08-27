Church volunteers to give away 30,000 pounds of meat Friday morning

Area churches will be providing a third food giveaway in partnership with the Convoy of Hope, an international non-profit humanitarian organization, on Friday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. in the former Albertson’s parking lot behind Culver’s. The food given away at this event will be a variety of meats.

Pastor Tyson Lambertson of the Rock Church said that it all happened last minute. A pastor friend in Torrington called him up over the weekend.

“He said, ‘Hey there’s a truck coming up to Torrington, a Convoy of Hope truck, and we’re going to have more than we need. Do you guys want 30,000 pounds of meat for Scottsbluff?’ I said, ‘Yes,’” Lambertson said. “Then it was confirmed that it was coming.”

Lambertson said they had only a couple days to get everything prepared for the food giveaway, including calling up other pastors and congregation members for volunteers and promoting it on social media.

It will be the third time a Convoy of Hope truck has brought food to the Scottsbluff area since the outbreak of COVID-19, and it will be the first time that meat will be given away.

“Supposedly, there is going to be pork patties, as well as some pulled pork and maybe some chicken,” Lambertson said. “We’re not sure what comes in the truck. We take what we get, and we just give it away.”

Tim Hebbert of Gering Zion said they will be handing out one flat of meat per family.

“It’s so that it is fair for everyone and when it’s gone, it’s gone,” he said. “The hard part is being at the end when people get there late, and it’s all gone, and we have to tell them there is nothing left.”