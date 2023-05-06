Cinco de Mayo festivities in Scottsbluff livened up East Overland and the Guadalupe Center Saturday.

Cinco de Mayo Royalty contestants, horses, The Shriners and more traveled down East Overland for the 30-minute parade. Among the leaders of the parade were Cinco de Mayo King and Queen Jace Wilkinson and Jennifer Camargo, and Grand Marshals Valeria and Gilbert-Tito Rodriguez.

Afterward, people gathered at The Guadalupe Center for food, dancing and music at The Guadalupe Center. At the center, organizer Mary Ann Shockley recognized Valeria and Gilbert-Tito Rodriguez, noting their contributions to the community.

A selection committee chose the couple as the grand marshals.

"We had an overwhelming, overwhelming response that Gilbert and Valeria receive this honor as they have dedicated and contributed to the community in many aspects. Not just the Hispanic community, but throughout the valley," Shockley said.

Valeria and Gilbert-Tito Rodriguez, who were married in September, both grew up in the area, with Valeria having attended Mitchell schools and Gilbert-Tito having attended Gering schools. They both pursued college educations, earning their degrees, and Valeria continues to pursue a master’s degree, according to a biography read by Shockley.

The couple “believe in doing your civic duty,” Shockley said, with a lot of that work being done through the Empowering Families organization, which Valeria co-founded.

The organization has worked on projects to help get people registered to vote, with Empowering Families having a booth at the Cinco de Mayo festivities, helped youth continue their education through its Scholarship Saturday events in which they help teens apply for scholarships to continue their education, and is organizing an upcoming convention to help businesses with diversity and inclusiveness initiatives.

“It is an honor for us as a couple to have been selected,” Valeria Rodriguez told the Star-Herald. “It definitely took us by surprise that the committee chose us.”

Information on the Welcoming Communities Conference, to be held June 22, will be available starting Monday on the Empowering Families website, empoweringfamiliesne.org, or Panhandle Partnership website, panhandlepartnership.com. The conference is aimed at community leaders and professionals, Valeria said, giving them tools and information to take back to their businesses or groups to create diversity and inclusivity programs, which will in turn make the community stronger.

Valeria also serves as a Department of Justice accredited representative at the Immigrant Legal Center, offering assistance to immigrants navigating the immigration process. Gilbert-Tito operates his own construction business, as well as being involved in the family business, Rodriguez Brothers Meat Processing.

The parade and events showcased the Hispanic culture, with dancing from the Los Guadalupaños, a Mexican folklore dance group. Gorditas were prepared and sold as an Our Lady of Guadalupe fundraiser. Food vendor Damian Flores, of La Fondita, shaved seasoned meat for tacos al pastor, with unique drinks and other vendors offered sweet treats like flavored popcorns, apple empanadas and churro cheesecake.

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that commemorates Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican-American culture stretching back to the 1800s in California. The East Overland Parade and the festivities at The Guadalupe Center are the longest running Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Panhandle, with Shockley and others at Saturday's events unsure of the exact number of years that the festivities have been offered, but knowing they have been going on for decades.