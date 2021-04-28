Cinco de Mayo events return to Guadalupe Center

After organizers had to cancel last year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration, the local Latino community welcomes the public to the Guadalupe Center and the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff as they celebrate their culture and traditions.
The festivities begin Wednesday, May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the 18th Street Plaza on Broadway in downtown Scottsbluff. The Downtown Scottsbluff Association was looking for ways to bring people downtown to the plaza and decided to coordinate an event with the Guadalupe Center for Cinco de Mayo.
“Richard Castro is on our committee for Bands on Broadway and he said, ‘Why don’t we do a Cinco de Mayo event?’” Starr Lehl, Scottsbluff’s economic development director, said. “Then COVID hit and so we decided to do it next year. Even from 2019, we had the vision to do something just to celebrate the history and culture of our community.”
As the association worked with Mary Ann Shockley, who organizes a royalty pageant at the Guadalupe Center, Shockley shared she was running short on her money for scholarships. To generate more scholarship funds, Lehl said the association decided to set up kids games at their event. There will be face painting, a pinata and loteria (Mexican bingo) in the fenced area of the plaza.
Wednesday’s event will also feature a car show on Broadway between 18th and 19th streets. That block of Broadway will be closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday as vehicles begin to arrive. Trophies will be awarded, including a people’s choice.
Within the plaza, four food trucks will be selling food and the Guadalupanos dancers will take the stage and perform between the bands Animo Norte and Los Peladitos de durango.
Restaurants and the local high schools have also been invited to participate in the Best of the West Taco Throwdown competition.
“They’re supposed to make them beforehand and bring the tacos in separate containers down to the plaza at 6 p.m.,” Lehl said. “We’ll number them and it will be anonymous, so the judges won’t know where they came from.” The tacos will be judged on presentation, taste and execution. Interested classrooms and restaurants can contact Lehl at 630-6213.
“I’m hoping for a lot of entrants,” she said. “We are looking for more entrants and they can enter until Monday.”
Public parking is available down Broadway, in the parking lot to the east of the plaza, behind the Midwest Theater or behind Western States Bank.
The Cinco de Mayo celebration continues Friday, May 7 with a royalty pageant at 6 p.m. at the Guadalupe Center. The pageant is separated into four age divisions: tiny tots (2 to 4 years old), intermediate (5 to 9 years old), junior (10 to 14 years old) and senior (15 to 19 years old).
Youth competing in the senior division will be judged on their speech, talent, poise and personality. Speech topics can be about why the youth takes pride in their culture, their heritage or the history of Cinco de Mayo. Shockley said senior division participants must be upstanding members in the community, doing volunteer work and earn no less than a C average grade.
“They will be receiving a $500 scholarship to further their education,” Shockley said. “The little ones will come up in their category and be presented with a bouquet of flowers, a crown, a sash and jewelry.”
The royalty will participate in a parade down East Overland Saturday morning.
Saturday’s parade will begin at 9 a.m., traveling from 19th Avenue west to Fourth Avenue. Anyone interested in being in the parade can contact Julie Mason at 672-1508.
Shockley said this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration has been months in the making.
“We’ve been working on this since October of last year in the hopes of maybe, possibly that needle would go back,” she said. “Through the grace of God, it has and we’re able to do and celebrate our culture and make this a family-oriented event for everybody to enjoy.”
Raised in Bayard and being a member of the Scottsbluff community since 1968, Shockley said the Cinco de Mayo celebration is about community.
“My parents instilled in me to give back to the community and I want to leave that legacy when I’m no longer able to do this,” Shockley said. “It’s just a gathering of community. Community is really important.”
Once the parade concludes Saturday, a community member will be presented the key to the city at the Guadalupe Center. Afterward, the community can get information from educational vendors and enjoy food and music until mid-afternoon.
“This event is open to everybody,” she said. “This is a family activity. Come enjoy the day.”