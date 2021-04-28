Cinco de Mayo events return to Guadalupe Center

Within the plaza, four food trucks will be selling food and the Guadalupanos dancers will take the stage and perform between the bands Animo Norte and Los Peladitos de durango.

Restaurants and the local high schools have also been invited to participate in the Best of the West Taco Throwdown competition.

“They’re supposed to make them beforehand and bring the tacos in separate containers down to the plaza at 6 p.m.,” Lehl said. “We’ll number them and it will be anonymous, so the judges won’t know where they came from.” The tacos will be judged on presentation, taste and execution. Interested classrooms and restaurants can contact Lehl at 630-6213.

“I’m hoping for a lot of entrants,” she said. “We are looking for more entrants and they can enter until Monday.”

Public parking is available down Broadway, in the parking lot to the east of the plaza, behind the Midwest Theater or behind Western States Bank.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration continues Friday, May 7 with a royalty pageant at 6 p.m. at the Guadalupe Center. The pageant is separated into four age divisions: tiny tots (2 to 4 years old), intermediate (5 to 9 years old), junior (10 to 14 years old) and senior (15 to 19 years old).