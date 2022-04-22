Cinco de Mayo fun to be offered in Scottsbluff

Cinco de Mayo celebrations will kick off in less than two weeks in Scottsbluff.

On May 5, downtown Broadway in Scottsbluff will transform into the city’s second annual Cinco de Mayo party.

“One of the main things we try to focus on with it is highlighting the heritage around Cinco de Mayo. Where it originated, how it came to be,” Sharaya Toof, Scottsbluff’s Small business outreach and public events coordinator, said.

Organizers for the events estimate there will be several thousand people in attendance during festivities. The downtown Broadway event experienced similar numbers in its inaugural outing last year.

“Of course, it was the year after COVID, and kind of the first event after COVID, so everybody wanted to come out. But we think it will be about the same,” Starr Lehl, the city’s Economic development director, said. “... I think we will see how all of the events work this year, and possibly build (upon it) ... Our valley is just so rich in the Mexican culture and I think it needs to be celebrated.”

Attendees will be inundated with entertainment options, including performances by local bands Animo Norte and Los Peladitos and dancers Los Guadalupanos. All these will take place around the 18th Street Plaza.

Food trucks for the celebration include Rosita’s, Pepa’s, Las Delicias, Sweet V’s, Sancho’s Corn, Lemon Love, Trokita Durango and Burrito Time, Rosita’s Margaritas and Flyover Beer.

For those wishing for additional food, there will be a salsa contest in the evening. The three categories being judged will be traditional red, green and fruit salsas. Entry fees are $10 per entry; contestants must deliver two 32-ounce jars of salsa to the Flyover Brewery between 4 and 5:15 p.m. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. on the main stage. People can try the salsas and vote for the people’s choice winner for $5 per ticket.

A Mexican Market will see local vendors selling their wares between 17th Street and 18th Street on Broadway. It will last for the duration of the event.

“We’ve got a lot of ... home-based businesses, and that’s what we’re trying to target,” Lehl said.

Non-profit organizations will also have informational materials available.

Just north of the market, between 18th Street and 19th Street, will be the Cinco de Mayo car show. Attendees can vote in muscle car, low rider, motorcycle, classic car, truck, sports car and people’s choice competitions. Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan will also present a mayor’s choice trophy.

For art lovers, there will be two painting events hosted by the Western Nebraska Arts Center. A Community Canvas will be painted around the 18th Street Plaza, across the street to the west of the arts center. Individual clay jars, jarritos de burro, can be painted at the Arts center. Both painting events will last from 5 — 7 p.m.

Lehl and Toof said the loteria, painting events and market are all new to the celebration.

NEXT Young professionals will have a booth selling loteria cards which encourage attendees to support local vendors and food trucks.

The fun does not end once May 5 is over. The Guadalupe Center will host several events on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. One event will be the Royalty Pageant at 6 p.m. on May 6. A king and queen will be selected from participants in four categories: Tint Tots (ages 2 — 4), Intermediate Division (ages 5 — 9), Junior Division (ages 10 — 14) and Senior Division (ages 15 — 19).

“My first three categories are ticket sellers, and whoever sells the most is the king or the queen. In my senior division, they will be judged by a panel of judges to receive a $500 scholarship each to further their education. They will be going before the judges with speech, talent and poise and personality and they will receive that (their scholarship) at the time of graduation,” organizer and Los Guadalupanos instructor Mary Ann Shockley said.

On May 6 at the Guadalupe Center, the loteria winner will be announced. They will win half of the money from the loteria tickets sold across Thursday and Friday. The other half of the loteria money will also go toward pageant scholarships. Kids can also pay $1 for three swings at a pinata, which will go to the scholarships as well.

On May 7, the annual Cinco de Mayo parade will start at 10 a.m. The route will travel east to west along East Overland from 18th Avenue to Third Avenue. Food and entertainment will be provided at the Guadalupe Center starting at 11 a.m.

Shockley said the parade will be a family-focused event aimed at spreading culture and pride.

“That’s the love we want to share with others,” she said.

