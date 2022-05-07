Cinco de Mayo parade draws large crowds

Beautiful weather welcomed throngs of people to East Overland for the colorful Cinco de Mayo Parade on Saturday. Candy sacks were filled while onlookers enjoyed a street line of horsemen, floats and vehicles that surpassed the number of entries this year.

“It was a beautiful day for our Cinco de Mayo celebration,” organizer Mary Ann Shockley said. “We started off with a parade on East Overland and we had lots of entries this year. It was just a wonderful entry line that we had going.”

After the parade, people were invited to the Guadalupe Center to continue the festivities. The center was overflowing with vendor booths offering a vast array of food and drink items, souvenirs, drinks, information and vendor booths. Shockley said at last count there were over 20 booths registered for the event.

Crowds were still filing in to the center when the festivities kicked off with an announcement from Shockley. She attempted to quiet the large crowd to formally introduce Gering High School Principal Mario Chavez, who headed the Cinco de Mayo parade as its grand marshal.

This year, Chavez was named the principal at the high school, but he has has been employed with Gering Public Schools since 2018. He has served stints as dean of students for the Freshman Academy and later dean of students for grades 9-12. In 2020, he moved into the assistant principal role expanding career pathway and dual credit opportunities.

Following the introduction, Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan presented Chavez with a key to the City of Scottsbluff.

“I would like to congratulate Mario on becoming the grand marshal of the parade,” McKerrigan said. “Along with that, I am giving Mario the key to Scottsbluff.”

“I grew up in this community and it is an honor to be here,” Chavez said. “Thank you all very much. Happy Cinco de Mayo, everyone.”

Shockley said the festivities were free and open to the public.

“I give thanks to all the support and hopefully we can do this large of an event again next year.”

Dancing and other activities were planned throughout the day Saturday as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

