Cinco de Mayo royalty crowned with Palomo, Casias named 2022 king and queen

Western Nebraska Community College student Adrianna Casias garnered the honor of Cinco de Mayo Queen at the 2022 Cinco de Mayo Royalty Pageant Friday.

She performed a rendition of “I Feel Pretty” from “West Side Story” for the talent portion of the competition and gave a speech about connecting with her Hispanic heritage.

Cortez Palomo, 15, was named the Cinco de Mayo King. His talent was an overview of his baseball career. Dayanara Rodriguez, 15, was the runner-up for queen; her talent was playing the saxophone.

Casias and Palomo each won a $500 scholarship to further their education. As the king and queen, they were featured in the Cinco de Mayo parade down East Overland on Saturday morning.

Casias said she decided to participate “definitely to express how I feel about Cinco de Mayo and the culture. I especially wanted to gain a scholarship for my education, I chose my speech ... because I felt really disconnected with it (her culture) at first, so I decided to talk about it because it meant a lot to me. I felt like other Hispanics or Latinos that felt the same way needed to hear the speech that I was saying.”

As for her performance, she said “I Feel Pretty” was a song her vocal teacher taught to her during her first semester at WNCC. Now that it’s her last semester, she said it was a good way to bring things full circle.

“Plus, it’s a Latino song, so that makes it better,” she said, adding that she “feels really great” about being named queen.

Casias, Palomo and Rodriguez participated in the Senior Division contest, one of four at Friday’s pageant held at the Guadalupe Center. This competition was for ages 15 — 19. The other age groups were Tiny Tots (ages 2 — 4), Intermediate (ages 5 — 9) and Junior (ages 10 — 14).

The Senior Division contest featured a speech portion and a talent portion. Competitors were also judged on their personality and poise.

Organizer Mary Ann Shockley said the other contests were judged based on the number of tickets each competitor sold.

“The one that sells the most in each division is the king or queen,” Shockley said.

Gering High School principal Mario Chavez and Western Nebraska Pioneers co-owner Mayra Heeman judged the Senior Division competition.

Twelve contestants took to the stage Friday. Khalia Havranak, Kimber Ochoa-Scott, Sofia Ochoa-Scott and Leonore Castro participated in the Tiny Tots Division, with Havranak being named queen.

Omar Avila and Emmely Torres were the only contestants in Friday’s Intermediate Division, so they were named king and queen. Jocelyn Garcia, Yessenia Rodriguez Escobedo and Oscar Hassan participated in the Junior Division, with Garcia and Hassan taking home top honors.

Shockley thanked participants and their families before the pageant began. She told the Star-Herald she had been putting such events together for 25 years.

