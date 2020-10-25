 Skip to main content
Cities declare snow emergencies
The Cities of Gering and Terrytown declared a snow emergency beginning at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 25.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm.

The emergency snow routes are as follows for each city:

CITY OF GERING

• 10th Street from J Street to U Street

• 10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the North Platte River bridge

• M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to the Highway 71 bypass

• 21st Avenue from M Street/Old Oregon Trail north to the North Platte River bridge

• Lockwood Road from M Street/Old Oregon Trail south to the Highway 71 bypass

• Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

• Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

• U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

• U Street from Seventh Street east to 21st Avenue

• S Street from 10th Street to Seventh Street

• Seventh Street from M Street to Country Club Road

• Country Club Road from 10th Street to Seventh Street

Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• 10th Street from K Street to S Street

• M Street from Ninth Street to 14th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN

• Terry Boulevard from 10th Street to Stable Club Road

• Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

The local police departments will be assisting the street departments if vehicles are not removed from the designated snow routes.

