Cities Declare Snow Emergency

TERRYTOWN - Due to the predicted weather conditions – heavy snow and high winds, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m. The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.