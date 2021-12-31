CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: John Brehm served countless veterans in 47 years as Veterans Service Officer

For nearly 47 years, Scotts Bluff County Veteran’s Service Officer John Brehm has shown a dedication to veterans. Area veterans and their families have had an advocate that many in the community say is second to none. However, Brehm often avoids being in front of the stage and shrugs off accolades, as he’ll likely do when he learns the Star-Herald has named him its 2021 Citizen of the Year.
It’s the second time Brehm has been honored by the Star-Herald for his service. He earned the Citizen of the Year honor in 2013, the same year that he was surprised to be honored by the re-dedication of Veterans Memorial Park that November to carry his name. Brehm established the park, which has served as a way for the community to pay tribute to local soldiers.
Serving in the U.S. Army
However, Brehm’s dedication to service began long before he advocated for local veterans with disability claims and other needs. It began when he decided to serve in the U.S. Army as a young man.
Asked why he decided to serve, he said, “The truth of the matter is I went to one year of college and … it didn’t go very well. After one year of college, my dad and I sat down, and we talked about it. We thought maybe it was better for me to do something else. So I said, ‘Well, heck, I’ll join the Army. And, it was probably the best thing I did because I got my degree after I got out. It gave me a whole different attitude.”
He served from June 1963 to 1966, serving 13 of those months in South Korea. Brehm said he served as a parts clerk in a motor pool, stationed near the 38th parallel, the popular name given to latitude 38° N that demarcates North Korea and South Korea. The line was chosen near the end of World War II, forming the border between the two countries prior to the Korean War.
“We had to walk guard once a week and every other weekend,” he said. “…We had some of the ROK (Republic of Korea, or South Korean soldiers) up there.”
Along the border, he said, North Korea would engage in efforts to entice soldiers to cross the Korean border. Soldiers would be warned before going to South Korea of the ploys that would involve women along the border.
The Korean War had ended in 1953, he said, but the area where he was stationed still encountered sniper fire on occasion.
“The next night, you’d either stay in the shadows or keep moving,” he said.
However, for the most part, he said his time serving in South Korea was without many incidents as the U.S. remained after the Korean war to show presence of force.
“I actually thought it was going to be worse,” he said of the tour in South Korea. “But it was a good tour.”
For Brehm, he said, he didn’t have a girlfriend or a wife waiting at home, so he thought it eased some of the difficulty that he saw other soldiers experience. He communicated with his parents via letter “to tell them what their baby boy was doing.” His mother’s biggest worry had been that he would volunteer to serve in Vietnam, which had started building. However, injuries he suffered in a car crash kept him from continuing to serve.
“I bought myself a sports car. It was maybe a mistake, I don’t know,” he says in a half-joking, half-serious tone.
After he returned from South Korea, he served the rest of his enlistment in Fort Carson, Colorado, attaining the rank of E-4.
Marriage, education after the Army
He had grown up seeing his dad work construction his entire life. He worked a couple of summers doing construction as well, but said, he felt “it a was a young man’s game” and difficult to do as one aged.
He wanted to pursue an option that would allow him to pursue getting an education. The Army gave him discipline, he said, allowing him to follow that direction.
After serving, he attended then Nebraska Western College for two years and Chadron State College for two years, majoring in business administration and minoring in economics.
He married his wife, Bonnie, while attending college. The way he tells it, he was working at Co-Op when a girl, younger than him, started to come in and talk to him all the time.
“I thought she was stalking me,” he said to laughs. “But, come to find out, she lived about two blocks down the street from me. I never knew her.”
Bonnie baked him a cake, bringing it to his dad. Though his dad made a joke about the cake, Brehm remembers it as being a delicious chocolate cake. The pair were married within six months time, married in March of 1967.
“I wanted her to move up (to Chadron) with me and her mother said no,” he said. “My mother said no. So we fooled them — we got married and it worked out.”
The couple had four children, John, William Troy, Scott and Melissa. They were married for nearly 45 years when Bonnie died in January 2013.
After college, he worked for a period of time at Lockwood and then Swift Packing Company. While at Swift, he had surgeries on a hand that he had injured while in the service and he was off work for a period of time when a job at the Veteran’s Service Office opened.
He remembers he was fortunate that the job became available.
“I probably could have gone back to Swift,” he said. “But I knew that they were going to close it and move.”
The plant’s closure was announced in February 1977. Five other plants were closed throughout the country. However, Brehm and his wife wanted to stay in Scottsbluff, close to family. He began his service at the Veteran’s Service Office as an assistant before the previous VSO, Fonda Brown, retired in January 1974.
A ‘temporary job’
“See, this was just going to be a temporary job,” Brehm said. “I had my resume out to get some other jobs … but then I liked it. I liked working with people and it worked out. I just stayed.”
It wasn’t the highest paying job in the world, he said, but his family of six made do. He even had another couple of job offers within the first few months of his job. Officials came up with raises to keep him.
However, through the years, being the veteran service officer became more than just a job for Brehm. He himself had been working with the veterans service officer about his own service-related condition when he applied to work at the office. He had been pursuing another job when the veteran service officer asked to talk to him about the assistant position.
“I came over and they hired me on the spot,” he said.
Oftentimes, a visit to his office is sure to find him working with a client.”
“When somebody comes in, we’ll sit down and talk to them,” he said. “…You want to get a full picture of their health and needs and service.”
It can take a lot of work to help a veteran with his or her claim. For example, during this interview, Brehm and a state veteran service officer who stopped for a pre-Christmas visit to Brehm began talking about the work he was doing to help a U.S. Navy veteran believed to have been exposed to Agent Orange during Vietnam. The man served on a Naval ship, but made mail trips via helicopter to areas where Agent Orange had been used and the work needed to tie the veteran to those areas included Brehm having to track down flight manifests of helicopters. The state officer offered his advice to Brehm, who already seemed to have been well on his way to doing the necessary investigative work.
Veterans service officers like Brehm are important to the system, Brad Warden, Nebraska Department of Affairs state service officer, told the Star-Herald during that visit. He said Brehm probably had more knowledge of the system than he did because of his years of service.
“We can’t come to each individual county and help support all the veterans in the county,” he said. “(Veterans service officers) see veterans on maybe a daily basis, or a monthly basis. They are right there, helping them with their challenges.”
Having grown up in the Sandhills, Warden said, he is also familiar with the western Nebraska mentality where people favor those with whom they are familiar with.
Talking about one veteran’s claims, he said, he wants to be thorough as the man could have been drawing benefits for 20 to 30 years. Waiting to pursue health-related claims is common, particularly among those who served in Vietnam. There are 15 presumptive conditions of those who may have been exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, from respiratory cancers to Parkinson’s disease, that may qualify a veteran for benefits. However, sometimes, getting veterans in to see him is one of the keys to getting the ball rolling.
“It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling when you can really help somebody,” he said, saying that with some veterans he can have them scheduled for assessments within days of filing their claims.
Matt Meyers, who will replace Brehm as veterans service officer after he steps down on Jan. 20, said he has seen firsthand the effort that Brehm takes on to assist veterans.
“A lot of it is just word of mouth,” he said. “A lot of it is John’s out on the street, looking to assist veterans.”
In recent years, Brehm has suffered some health problems, including suffering from respiratory issues. His son, John Brehm III, has helped him through the years and accompanies him often to visits at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home, talking one-on-one to veterans about the conditions that they suffer that may qualify for VA benefits. A visit to Walmart doesn’t go by where he doesn’t run into a veteran and tell them to come see him to continue the paperwork on their claim.
“It’s amazing to watch him work,” John Brehm III said. “He never stops working. He’s never unplugged.”
Meyers said, “Anywhere he is in town, he has veterans reaching out to him. These guys know John by name. They trust him.”
Today’s service men and women are provided a large number of resources when they leave the service, Meyers said. However, for many of the older veterans — those who served in Korea or Vietnam – those resources weren’t available. Add in factors like the political climate as Vietnam veterans returned home from their war and it’s easy to see why they may look to someone like Brehm to help them navigate the system.
“It’s a generational thing. It’s a pride thing,” Meyers said. “…These guys hit their (end of service) date and it was like, ”Thanks for your service.”
Through the years, Brehm said, it hasn’t mattered to him where a veteran is from, he is there to serve them.
“We have a good number of veterans in the county who are drawing VA benefits,” he said. “But for me, if anybody comes in, and they’re a veteran, we take care of you. If they are from Wyoming, from Morrill County, whatever.
“…We help them or get them where they should be,” he said. “If it’s a problem that we can’t help with, we try to steer them in the right direction. I’m not afraid to call some of these agencies.”
He oftentimes helps widows after veterans in their lives have died, as well he said, ensuring they can get insurance and other benefits for which they are eligible to receive.
“It’s a very trying time, very hard financially,” he said, saying he wants to do what he can to make the processes easier for veterans and their families.
Above and beyond
Brehm’s work with veterans hasn’t just involved ensuring they get the benefits they need, but even the accolades that they deserve. His dedication might be why he sports two Great Navy of the State of Nebraska honors on his wall, one signed by Gov. Ben Nelson, the other by Gov. Dave Heineman. He jokes it’s because he wanted to make sure he was named an admiral by governors of two different political parties.
He headed up efforts to start the Veterans Day parade in Scottsbluff, telling the Star-Herald that his mother spurred him to start the parade.
“Some 40 years ago, she told me they used to have a Veterans Day parade and they quit doing it,” he said.
It ended, but she told him the community and the veterans enjoyed it.
“She had three brothers who were in the service and they put on their uniforms and marched down Broadway. They were so proud,” he said. “So I got the VFW and other organizations and we started the Veterans Day Parade. It has been continuous ever since, except one year and that was due to COVID.”
He said he enjoys seeing the local junior high and high school marching bands in the parade. This year, a Blackhawk helicopter flew over the parade, but as in year’s past, he’s hoping to see Air Force jets over the parade again next year. He’s already got the request in and is so dedicated he plans to be involved even after retiring.
His work has also included working with the local VFWs to ensure that Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 ceremonies are held, paying tribute to those who have served. Tom Arends, commander of VFW Post 1681, called Brehm instrumental in organizing programs and supporting the VFW’s bingo nights and other efforts.
Though some note his humble nature as among the reasons Brehm is never a speaker at the programs, he tells the Star-Herald that it’s about logistics: “There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes,” he said. “It’s a little bit more complicated than those of us in the public think.”
He had plenty of programs where flags were escorted out of the ceremonies before the Pledge of Allegiance, speakers became sick or other things. It’s easy to step in, and have people not notice a break in the program, if someone is behind the scenes working, he said. Of course, others like his son, John Brehm III, tell stories of having to trick Brehm in order to be able to honor him, such as at the 2013 Veterans Memorial Rededication.
“I had to drive him in my own car because otherwise he would have left,” John Brehm III said of having to tell his dad he was taking him to an appointment.
Brehm’s efforts have included fundraising for Disabled American Veterans vans that help in providing transportation for veterans to care facilities in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Hot Springs, South Dakota.
He has also spearheaded efforts with the American Legion to bring high school students to the county for County Government Day.
“You work with the county government more than any form of government,” he said, noting that we pay property taxes, vehicle taxes and have other services filled by the county government.
On Jan. 20, Brehm will have his last official day as veteran service officer. However, Brehm, his son John Brehm III and even Meyers anticipates he’ll continue his life’s work, just on a different level.
A reception in Brehm’s honor is planned for Thursday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building in the commissioner’s room. VFW Post #1681 will also host a retirement dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., at its site at 2710 N. 10th St. on Jan. 26.
John Brehm was selected as the Citizen of the Year after serving area veterans for 47 years as the Veterans Service Officer.