CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: John Brehm served countless veterans in 47 years as Veterans Service Officer

Having grown up in the Sandhills, Warden said, he is also familiar with the western Nebraska mentality where people favor those with whom they are familiar with.

Talking about one veteran’s claims, he said, he wants to be thorough as the man could have been drawing benefits for 20 to 30 years. Waiting to pursue health-related claims is common, particularly among those who served in Vietnam. There are 15 presumptive conditions of those who may have been exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, from respiratory cancers to Parkinson’s disease, that may qualify a veteran for benefits. However, sometimes, getting veterans in to see him is one of the keys to getting the ball rolling.

“It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling when you can really help somebody,” he said, saying that with some veterans he can have them scheduled for assessments within days of filing their claims.

Matt Meyers, who will replace Brehm as veterans service officer after he steps down on Jan. 20, said he has seen firsthand the effort that Brehm takes on to assist veterans.

“A lot of it is just word of mouth,” he said. “A lot of it is John’s out on the street, looking to assist veterans.”