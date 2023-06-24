The City of Scottsbluff staff is busy assessing the storm damage while clean-up efforts have begun, Scottsbluff City Manager Kevin Spencer said in a press release Saturday.

Spencer said a street sweeper crew worked all day Saturday. Residents are asked to put their yard debris in their yard waste containers first, then use biodegradable yard waste bags if needed. Residents should cut branches and trees to six feet in length. All debris should be sat at the curb.

Crews will spend the first part of the week picking up the debris. Debris, including large trees/branches, can be hauled to the tree dump. The tree reopen Monday morning.

The city closed the Westmoor Pool Saturday to repair damage and announced it would remain closed Sunday. Staff are hoping to reopen the pool on Monday.