City council debates cost estimates at meeting

Some council members disagreed with planting all the trees at once. Council member Nathan Green said he was worried about the potential impact of insects or diseases if the trees were all the same age.

“By staggering it out over five, six years, you have young trees, old trees ... 30 trees is, I think, a little bit shy but I like it,” Green said.

Council vice president Jordan Colwell suggested taking money from the proposed eight new park benches along Broadway to pay for more trees. He also suggested using the bench money to improve and add cover to transit stops. Council member Angela Scanlan disagreed about relocating funds from the benches.

“I have had citizens reach out to me and say they wanted benches downtown,” she said. “Especially elderly people ... who say they stop their downtown shopping on hot days. They just can’t make it from one end (of downtown) to the other without benches.”

Rounding out the proposals were a horseshoe pit fence at Frank Park and a dog park fence at Terry Carpenter Park. The backstops, benches, trees, goals and fences all passed council approval.

Some of the proposals not on the “wishlist” included renovating the city council chambers to allow for live viewable meetings and restroom renovations for Veterans Park, Rief said.

Additionally at the meeting, an emergency ordinance was passed to repair and replace the main trunk line of the sanitary sewer into the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The expenditure was some $77,000 and was passed unanimously. The council also took action at advancing an agreement with BNSF Railway Company to resurface a section of Avenue B crossing the tracks.