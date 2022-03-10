City Council makes positive, negative liquor license recommendations

The Scottsbluff City Council voted unanimously Monday to give a positive and a negative recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for two Scottsbluff business owners’ liquor license applications.

Council members held two public hearings regarding liquor licenses for X-Treme Fun, LLC and Grass Retail, LLC

at Monday’s meeting. Following the hearings, the council offered mixed recommendations to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

The council opened its first public hearing at 6:04 p.m. and heard testimonies from Amber Brannan, owner of X-Treme Fun, LLC and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer.

“It’s a bowling fun center along with laser tag and concessions,” Brannan said.

Spencer informed the council following the police department’s extensive background check to determine if the applicant is fit, willing and able to have a liquor license.

“In Amber’s case, we found nothing to disqualify her,” Spencer said. “She did appear before the Liquor License Advisory Board and she seems to have a good plan in place. The Liquor License investigatory board is recommending that you give a positive recommendation to the liquor commission.”

Council member Jordan Colwell questioned to what extent Craig Brannan would be involved in the business, since the liquor license application listed him, but his name was crossed out. Amber said he is currently working on it. However, Spencer noted they have confusion on the matter, but through his research, there is nothing to disqualify Craig from obtaining a liquor license either.

Colwell also questioned Brannan about how she plans to keep the on sale liquor away from minors who come to the fun center.

“We have set people who will walk around and monitor periodically to do some checks,” she told the council. “I’m going to be taking the class that’s offered as well as some of the staff and checking IDs for anybody who looks under 40.”

Brannan said the alcohol will be locked up in one area and she will have sole possession of the access key, unless she is out. In such instances, her manager will have the key.

X-Treme Fun, LLC’s Class C liquor license application also permits for off sale, meaning packaged liquor that can be taken off the premises.

Council member Angela Scanlan questioned how the sale of alcohol fit into the business plan and if there would be a bar or lounge area.

“Not necessarily,” Brannan said. “We feel like bowling and beer kind of goes together. Parents want to have fun, too. But there isn’t a designed area just yet where there’s a lounge.”

Adults will be able to take their drinks with them along with their kids’ pizza and soda to the bowling lane.

“I’m excited about your business going in there, but I just want to make sure we cross all of our Ts,” Colwell said. “Video cameras and surveillance – do you have that set up?”

Security cameras will be set up inside, with one recording the liquor closet and outside cameras at the entrances.

X-Treme Fun, LLC is located at 1702 17th Ave. in the former Valley Bowl building. The anticipated hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Brannans will sublease the building from Kuldip Singh doing business as Cheema Investments, LLC according to an addendum included in the council packet. The rent payments are $1,500 a month, totaling $54,000. That lease agreement and addendum expire July 1, 2024.

The council motioned to offer a positive recommendation to the liquor control commission.

The council held another public hearing to consider making a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for a Class D liquor license for Grass Retail, LLC doing business as Shortstop.

The business is located at 2002 Ave. I and was previously Cheema’s Gas & Liquor, owned by Singh. According to packet information, Cheema’s Gas & Liquor sold for $250,000. Applicants Craig and Nikki Grass were not present for the hearing.

“Craig and Nikki Grass have purchased Cheema’s and they did appear before the liquor committee a few weeks ago and there was a lot questions,” Spencer told the council. “This is a very unusual situation.”

Spencer said he worked with the Nebraska State Patrol and Russ Knight, the chairman of the liquor committee on the investigation. None of them had seen a situation like this before.

“Usually when we get a liquor license application, we get a copy of the inventory when it’s being purchased,” Spencer said. “That didn’t happen this time.”

An unusual circumstance occurred when Craig Grass applied for a temporary operating permit and turned in the inventory list with that application, which was denied. While both applicants have a criminal history, none of that disqualifies either applicant from obtaining a liquor license since the convictions were several years ago Spencer said.

The premise has cameras installed and an intrusion alarm for after hours.

Given the questions on the inventory and confusion in the application, the City of Scottsbluff Liquor License Holders Investigatory Board decided to take no action. Since that meeting, they received the inventory list that the council could review.

Prior to the council’s decision, Spencer informed the council according to the liquor commission it sounds like there will be a show of cause hearing in Lincoln, but nothing is definite.

The council motioned to offer a negative recommendation for Shortstop to the liquor commission.

