City honors Serenity Garden volunteers

For 25 years, the volunteers of the Serenity Garden Club have given time and labor to maintain a small green space along the Monument Valley Pathway. Thursday it was the city’s chance to give back.

Under the guise of planting a tree as a late commemoration of Arbor Day, the Parks Department got club representatives Kathy Tando and Connie McDonnough to come to the space along the pathway at the South Broadway bridge. In addition to the tree, the city surprised the club when it placed a granite marker in the garden to honor the club as they turned over maintenance of the garden spot to the city.

“It is really nice,” Tando said. “The parks department and we have worked together for so many years, and for them to recognize that this was all volunteer that we did, we put in a lot of hard hours, but a lot of friendship was shared while we did this garden.”

Park supervisor Rick Deeds said he wanted to thank the club for all their work.

“I often use the Serenity Garden Club as an example for other volunteer groups if they want to volunteer and help with the city because they are big shoes to fill, and we appreciate all that they do,” Deeds said.

Dan Marshall from the city’s parks board was on hand for the unveiling of the stone.