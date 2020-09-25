City honors Serenity Garden volunteers

For 25 years, the volunteers of the Serenity Garden Club have given time and labor to maintain a small green space along the Monument Valley Pathway. Thursday it was the city’s chance to give back.
Under the guise of planting a tree as a late commemoration of Arbor Day, the Parks Department got club representatives Kathy Tando and Connie McDonnough to come to the space along the pathway at the South Broadway bridge. In addition to the tree, the city surprised the club when it placed a granite marker in the garden to honor the club as they turned over maintenance of the garden spot to the city.
“It is really nice,” Tando said. “The parks department and we have worked together for so many years, and for them to recognize that this was all volunteer that we did, we put in a lot of hard hours, but a lot of friendship was shared while we did this garden.”
Park supervisor Rick Deeds said he wanted to thank the club for all their work.
“I often use the Serenity Garden Club as an example for other volunteer groups if they want to volunteer and help with the city because they are big shoes to fill, and we appreciate all that they do,” Deeds said.
Dan Marshall from the city’s parks board was on hand for the unveiling of the stone.
“These ladies have put hundreds of hours into this project since the early ‘70s,” Marshall said. “But the thousands of people who have walked by on this pathway and have enjoyed this area, even along this other fence are where we’ve had these other trees planted. Not only that, but with the new pathway coming, we’re going to see even more people possibly doing the loop through here. It’s just amazing what they’ve done, and it’s unfortunate there’s no one to take their place right now other than the city. It’s a true blessing.”
McDonnough said she’s proud of the work she and the rest of the club have done.
“It means everything,” she said. “We’ve worked many hours here over the last, over 20 years we’ve been caring for this spot, but we just got to where we had to face the fact that our members are getting older and we just couldn’t maintain it the way we wanted to.”
