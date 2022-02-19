City Manager under review Tuesday

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief could receive a pay raise as he approaches his first-year anniversary heading western Nebraska’s largest city. That is one of the action items the Scottsbluff City Council will discuss when they convene for a regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in city hall, located at 2525 Circle Dr.
The council will conduct an evaluation of Rief’s job performance during his first year of employment, according to the council packet published Friday. Their evaluation forms had to be completed and returned to Clerk Kimberley Wright by Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.
Rief’s anniversary date is March 1. He was hired in December 2020 at a base salary of $150,000, as well as set compensation for use of his vehicle for city business, a cell phone allowance, and 20 days of vacation annually.
The council approved a 5% increase in pay, equally $7,500, for Rief during its Oct. 4, 2021, meeting. Rief told the council he had understood he would be eligible for a 5% increase after six months and an additional 5% increase after one year of employment. Such increase would be consistent with the handling of other city staff, who receive merit increases following the probationary period and is outlined in the city’s personnel manual, he said.
During Rief’s six-month evaluation, the council’s written evaluations did not present any issues that seemed out-of-the-ordinary for a city manager review. Council members ranked Rief from “1” to “5” on points under headings such as individual characteristics, professional skills and status, relations with elected members of the governing body, policy execution, reporting, citizen relations, staff, supervision, fiscal management and community.
The city manager’s contract also includes a 2% cost of living increased approved by the council. If the council deems Rief’s job performance as satisfactory upon review, Rief could receive a 12% salary increase after the first year on the job, which is $18,000.
Gering’s City Administrator Pat Heath’s starting salary was $102,000 and former Gering City Administrator Lane Danielzuk was paid $118,289. Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn made $120,000, and the most recent City Manager, Nathan Johnson, was at $118,000, prior to leaving his position.
On average, city managers are compensated $83,000 a year according to Zippia, the career expert, website. Within the state, Zippia reports the average salary is $70,633, which is $33.96 an hour.
The Star-Herald made a request for the reviews submitted by councilmembers and Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan prior to the Feb. 22 meeting. The request has not been fulfilled as of Friday as it is unclear whether Rief will request to have his evaluation in open or closed session.
The council meeting was moved to Tuesday in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday Monday. The public can attend the meeting in person or watch via the city’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/SBcitycouncilYouTube.