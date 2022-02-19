City Manager under review Tuesday

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief could receive a pay raise as he approaches his first-year anniversary heading western Nebraska’s largest city. That is one of the action items the Scottsbluff City Council will discuss when they convene for a regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in city hall, located at 2525 Circle Dr.

The council will conduct an evaluation of Rief’s job performance during his first year of employment, according to the council packet published Friday. Their evaluation forms had to be completed and returned to Clerk Kimberley Wright by Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.

Rief’s anniversary date is March 1. He was hired in December 2020 at a base salary of $150,000, as well as set compensation for use of his vehicle for city business, a cell phone allowance, and 20 days of vacation annually.

The council approved a 5% increase in pay, equally $7,500, for Rief during its Oct. 4, 2021, meeting. Rief told the council he had understood he would be eligible for a 5% increase after six months and an additional 5% increase after one year of employment. Such increase would be consistent with the handling of other city staff, who receive merit increases following the probationary period and is outlined in the city’s personnel manual, he said.

