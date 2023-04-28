The 2023 City Nature Challenge kicked off Friday afternoon, providing an incentive for nature enthusiasts of all ages to get outside for a bit of friendly competition.

A festival was held on Friday in Gering’s Legion Park to encourage participation, hosted by Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, Wildcat Hills Nature Center and Nebraska Watchable Wildlife. There, wildlife experts and educators explained the event and how to participate.

“This is a global event celebrating urban biodiversity,” said Delanie Bruce, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies education manager. “We’re looking to identify as many species of plants, trees, insects, birds, mammals and whatever lives out in nature as possible over this four-day weekend.”

The City Nature Challenge began in 2016 as a competition between Los Angeles and San Francisco, but has grown into an international event. Bruce said the number of participating cities has blown up, and expansion has brought the event to Nebraska in the last several years.

“This is only the second year it’s been happening in Scotts Bluff County,” she said. “This year there are 485 cities participating globally. Lincoln was the first to do it in Nebraska, and they’ve been doing it for around five years.”

Other Nebraska communities participating in the City Nature Challenge this year include North Platte and Norfolk, which brings some of the original competitive aspect of the challenge to the Cornhusker State.

“The incentive is to beat out Lincoln, North Platte and Norfolk,” Bruce said. “We want to be the best county in Nebraska — that’s the main incentive.”

People of all ages are encouraged to participate in the City Nature Challenge, particularly those who want to learn more about the plants and animals that live alongside them in their hometown.

“We really want to pull in people from the public who may not know what every single tree and bird is. We want people who are interested in knowing more about nature and the outdoors,” Bruce said.

She explained how crucial it is to have green spaces available in cities, not only for people to enjoy, but for plants and animals to call home.

“Green spaces are important for everybody, especially in a city since the access to green space is so limited,” Bruce said. “We’re lucky here in Scottsbluff and Gering to have such nice, green parks available within the city limits. Biodiversity also helps everyone, so having green spaces within cities has other benefits like helping gardens flourish.”

Anyone interested in participating in the City Nature Challenge just has to download the iNaturalist app and upload photos they take of wildlife throughout Scotts Bluff County over the course of the weekend, which runs through Monday, May 1. Results from the challenge are expected to be released by May 8.