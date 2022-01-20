 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Alliance reminds residents of snow removal ordinance
City of Alliance reminds residents of snow removal ordinance

Alliance Nebraska

ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance would like to remind the residents of the City’s Ordinance for snow removal. It is the owners’ or occupants’ responsibility to remove snow, slush and ice from their lots, driveways or adjacent sidewalks within 24 hours after accumulation. Snow, slush or ice shall not be moved from lots, driveways or adjacent sidewalks into the city streets, alleys or neighboring lots. Such an offense shall be considered a misdemeanor and punishable by a $100 fine.

This is done for the safety of the citizens and utility workers. To read the Ordinance in its entirety please refer to Ordinance No. 2883, Section 24-27 – Snow Removal on www.cityofalliance.net under Municipal Code/Ordinances.

For more information, please contact the City Administrative Offices at (308) 762-5400.

