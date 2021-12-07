City of Gering garbage route changes

GERING — The City of Gering offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas. Residential and commercial customers’ garbage normally collected on Friday will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 23, after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Thursday.

The City of Gering offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Years. Residential and commercial customers’ garbage normally collected on Friday will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 30, after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Thursday.

Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holidays.

Yard waste collection season ended Oct. 29.