 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Gering garbage route changes
0 comments

City of Gering garbage route changes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GERING — The City of Gering offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas. Residential and commercial customers’ garbage normally collected on Friday will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 23, after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Thursday.

The City of Gering offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Years. Residential and commercial customers’ garbage normally collected on Friday will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 30, after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Thursday.

Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holidays.

Yard waste collection season ended Oct. 29.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News