The Gering City Council has authorized Mayor Kent Ewing to sign a bill of sale pertaining to the pavilion at West Lawn Cemetery.

Care of the pavilion, which has undergone a complete reconstruction over the last four years thanks to the efforts of Gering Post 36 of the American Legion, was entrusted to the city, which will now assume all liability and property insurance responsibility.

“We’ve had the pleasure to be able to work with Gering Post 36 of the American Legion, working on a renovation — actually a complete reconstruction — of the pavilion out at the cemetery,” Parks and Recreation director Amy Seiler said at the council's regular meeting Monday, April 24. “They’ve asked us to take over the maintenance and insurance of the pavilion.”

The Legion will retain priority scheduling rights to the space for veteran funerals and other events, such as its annual Memorial Day program. The council unanimously approved those terms and the sale price of $1.

“I think this is a great partnership coming to fruition,” said council President Michael Gillen. “From seeing the designs initially to actually seeing this come full circle, I think this is going to be a great addition and a great memorial for those who served.”

Legion member and project manager Mary Bowman was at the meeting and thanked the council for their continued support throughout the restoration project. She invited the council and the public to a dedication ceremony next month.

“On May 12 we intend to have a dedication ceremony there at 12:30,” Bowman said. “I sincerely invite all of you to come and join us for that ceremony. I really appreciate all of your support.”

In other business, the council approved two substantial bids: one for the purchase of a Bobcat for the Environmental Services Department and the other for fuel.

The bid for the Bobcat UW56 was presented by Environmental Services Department director Steve Mount, who explained that the purchase was one of two budgeted expenses for a Littercat to be used at the landfill.

The council approved buying the Bobcat from Sandberg Implement in Gering for $73,500 of the $110,000 project budget. Delivery of the vehicle is expected within a month. The vacuum attachment will go out to bid at a later date.

The second bid was for fuel, both gasoline and diesel, to be used in city vehicles for the remainder of the fiscal year. Only one bid, from Panhandle Coop, was received for the fuel contract, which includes 17,200 gallons of gasoline and 30,200 gallons of diesel.

The prices approved were $3.115 per gallon of gasoline and $3.15 per gallon of diesel, totaling $53,578 and $95,130 respectively.

Requests for keno funds were also approved:

$6,000 for Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon.

$5,500 for the Allred Brothers Fireworks Show.

$3,000 for the Scotts Bluff Robotics 4-H Club.

$10,000 for Old West Balloon Fest.

$5,600 for Skipper’s Cupboard.

The council's next meeting will be Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at Gering City Hall.