 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Community Action Health Center
City of Scottsbluff announces additional social media platforms for announcements
0 comments

City of Scottsbluff announces additional social media platforms for announcements

  • Updated
  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF - The City of Scottsbluff will be utilizing two new forms of communication to keep the public informed in addition to the city website. (www.scottsbluff.org), Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Newly implemented forms of communication will be the City of Scottsbluff’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The City of Scottsbluff will be utilizing the variety of communication platforms to make the public aware of road closings, changes in trash schedules, downtown events, business spotlights and much more. The goal of adding the two new social media platforms to existing communication is to ensure the public can easily be made aware of events and to recognize the diverse age groups in the community and how they receive information.

All forms of communication for the city can be found on the website at www.scottsbluff.org

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GHS principal placed on leave
Education

GHS principal placed on leave

  • Updated

Gering High School Principal Rocky Schneider was placed on administrative leave on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a letter that was sent out to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News