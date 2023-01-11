City of Scottsbluff begins steps to fill library director vacancy

The city of Scottsbluff is accepting applications to fill the Scottsbluff Lied Public Library library director vacancy. Former director Erin Aschenbrenner resigned from the post for a second time, leaving first in February 2022 and then late last year.

The application period opened Dec. 2 and will close this Friday, Jan. 13, at 4 p.m. The library director position is one of six openings currently posted on the city’s website and can be found at https://bit.ly/SBLiedDirector.

According to the job application packet on the City of Scottsbluff website, the library director needs “advanced knowledge in the field of library science and the consistent exercise of discretion and judgment.” It adds that the director handles the administration and management of the library, which includes the planning, direction and supervision of all library programs and services. In addition, the director handles strategic planning, library accreditation, fiscal management, information technology, collection development, personnel supervision, public relations and facilities planning, among other duties.

Minimum qualifications for a library director include a master’s degree in library or information science or the ability to obtain such degree within a reasonable time set by the city manager; five years’ professional library experience, including three years of supervision; experience directing or implementing ideas or procedures; and a valid driver’s license.

The salary ranges from $65,238.16 to $87,425.52, based on the selected candidate’s experience.

City of Scottsbluff Human Resources Director Kami Kite told the Star-Herald that once the application period closes Friday, they will begin the review process.

“If we have a good pool to meet the required minimum qualifications ... then we start the interview process,” Kite said. “The final say would be the city manager for hiring.”

Members of the library board can assist in the review process based upon availability. If the city receives no candidates who meet the minimum requirements, then the position would be re-advertised.

While reviewing applicants, Kite said, they look at the entire picture, taking into consideration a person’s education and work experience. Applications will be reviewed in the coming weeks and any announcement about the new library director will come from Lied.

Through this transition period, the library staff is still busy offering a variety of programming and services to the community.

Roberta Boyd, technical services librarian and supervisor of technical services, and Deb Carlson, children’s librarian and supervisor of public services, are serving as co-interim library directors, as they have before.

Children’s programming like story time and Lego Club as well as the teen and tween Steampunks and Teen Advisory Council have resumed. Adult book club and family game day are also up and running.

“We are just hoping that we are reaching all of our public somehow with their needs,” Carlson said. “We are getting ready to prepare for our Kinder-Carding that we do every year.”

During the Kinder-Carding campaign, Scottsbluff kindergarten classrooms will visit the library and receive their first library card and a bag of goodies. The event usually takes place in January or February.

“Nothing is falling by the way,” Carlson said. “We just wear more hats.”

<&rule>