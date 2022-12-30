City of Scottsbluff offering Christmas tree pickup

The Parks Department will be picking up Christmas trees again this year for residents of the City of Scottsbluff, starting the week of Jan. 3, 2023. Trees must be placed by the curb in front of your house or by your regular trash pickup site in the alley. All tree stands, lights, and ornaments must be removed.
There are three ways to contact the city to dispose of Christmas Trees. Contact Environmental Services at 308-630-0985 or the Parks Department at 308-632-0058 to schedule a pickup. Haul them to Riverside Park and drop them off. Watch for signs directing you to the Christmas Tree dump site. Email a request for Christmas tree pickup to Rick Deeds at rdeeds@scottsbluff.org.