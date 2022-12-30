 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Scottsbluff offering Christmas tree pickup

  • 0

The Parks Department will be picking up Christmas trees again this year for residents of the City of Scottsbluff, starting the week of Jan. 3, 2023. Trees must be placed by the curb in front of your house or by your regular trash pickup site in the alley. All tree stands, lights, and ornaments must be removed.

There are three ways to contact the city to dispose of Christmas Trees. Contact Environmental Services at 308-630-0985 or the Parks Department at 308-632-0058 to schedule a pickup. Haul them to Riverside Park and drop them off. Watch for signs directing you to the Christmas Tree dump site. Email a request for Christmas tree pickup to Rick Deeds at rdeeds@scottsbluff.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers capture the moment a star is ripped apart by a black hole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News