City of Scottsbluff plans new, updated events as it prepares for Cinco de Mayo festivities

A window decorating contest will be just one of several new events put in place for the city of Scottsbluff’s second annual Cinco de Mayo festivities.

Sharaya Toof, the city’s new Small Business Outreach and Public Relations Coordinator, is in charge of planning the contest. Participation in the contest is free and is open to all businesses in Scottsbluff and Gering. The judging will take place on May 3.

“It’s kind of just to help ramp up that excitement for that downtown celebration on May 5, to get the community members excited (and) get the businesses excited,” Toof said.

Businesses can decorate their storefront windows as they see for for the occasion. They will be judged on a 1-10 scale for the best use of theme, color, and the best story told by their art.

Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners. Business owners can contact Toof at stoff@scottsbluff.com to enter.

Other new events this year include a market and a salsa-making competition. The Cinco de Mayo celebration will also feature live music, a car show, food truck vendors from local restaurants and performances by Los Guadalupanos dancers. The festivities will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 5-9 p.m.

There will also be a lottery system at the celebration. Half of the money raised will go to the winner of the lottery. The other half will be used for scholarships for the Los Guadalupanos dancers. Starr Lehl, the city’s Economic Development Director, said the lottery will take place on May 5-6.

Toof expressed excitement for the different events the celebration would offer. “It’s just going to be a really fun time for the community and family members to come and enjoy,” she said.

Toof is primarily using social media to raise awareness and market the event. She and Lehl both said anyone from Scottsbluff, Gering and beyond can attend.

“We’d like for more and more people to hear about it and come in from outside Scottsbluff,” Lehl said.

Lehl added that the Cinco de Mayo celebration could turn into a major reoccurring event if there’s enough interest and passion from the community.

“Scottsbluff doesn’t really have their own community celebration. Gering has Oregon Trail Days, Alliance has Heritage Days, Chadron has Fur Trade Days. Scottsbluff really doesn’t have their own thing, so it could be good for Scottsbluff,” she said.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.