City of Scottsbluff rejects creating a board of health

The City of Scottsbluff rejected two measures related to the handling of COVID-19 Monday night, displaying tensions on the board on how elected officials should be handling the health crisis.
The first item on the agenda was the council’s consideration for creating a Board of Health, which has been the first step for cities to implement a mask mandate across the state, first brought up at last week’s meeting when staff and board members from Regional West Medical Center pleaded with officials to enact mask measures.
Mask mandates have been a flash-point in Nebraska, with Gov. Pete Ricketts refusing to implement a statewide mask requirement. He has said he will reject health districts’ requests to be approved through the Department of Health and Human Services.
Calls for mask mandates have increased in recent weeks as a spike in cases have resulted in increased hospitalizations and deaths linked to COVID-19. The White House task force on the coronavirus has recommended the state enact a mask requirements since August. Eight cities have implemented mask mandates: Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk, Columbus and Hastings.
Nebraska allows first-class cities to “make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, or malignant diseases into the city”, found in statute. The board then creates the rules and regulations.
Scottsbluff currently does not have a board of health.
City attorney Kent Hadenfeldt said the process would be complicated by the Region 22 Emergency Management agreement between Scotts Bluff County, Banner County, the City of Scottsbluff, the City of Gering and the City of Terrytown, saying it would require changing city code and petitioning the state.
“We structurally aren’t in the position as a lot of towns, because we tried to do a regional approach with the entire Panhandle so it’s a consistent message,” he said. “But the message isn’t really taking off.”
Council member Scott Shaver objected to the motion, saying there was clearly not majority support on the board. Shaver said anecdotally more people are staying home and wearing masks, attributing that to “treating people like adults.”
“This is just one more step to getting to treat them like kindergartners,” he said. “I am totally against this.”
Mayor Raymond Gonzales said the call by medical professionals shouldn’t be ignored.
“I think we should take some action here and not sit here and argue about personal freedoms, and you know ‘Somebody’s going to force me to wear a mask,’” he said. “Regional West came, they’re asking for our assistance. If we don’t want to give it to them, we need to tell them we’re not going to do anything.”
“I did,” Shaver responded.
Gonzales asked Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer to speak about the Region 22 board, and its feelings on masks.
“They’re very supportive of masks, wearing a mask, but they’re going to stop short of a mandate,” Spencer said. “There’s a lot of politics coming from the Governor’s Office not to do that, they’re not ever going to be in the position, PPHD is not, to ask for that.”
There was no motion, killing the initiative.
Gozales, who along with Shaver will not be on the city council as of Monday, addressed council member elect Jordan Colwell, sitting in the audience.
“Jordan, as you come on council next week, stay on top of this, people are dying out there,” he said.
Council member Nathan Green floated a suggestion of using public access television to make commercials, and work to inform people that away.
The second was a resolution, which was sent out to counties and municipalities across the region by Panhandle Public Health District.
Green and Shaver said the city council should not be giving health advice.
“I agree with the idea of the responsibility to safety, but I don’t agree with the way it’s being presented and passing it,” Green said.
He said it punishes the pocketbook by asking people to stay inside and would be overstepping authority.
Council member Jeanne McKerrigan disagreed.
“Isn’t this the same thing that Panhandle Public Health is telling us everyday?” she asked.
“That’s just it, they are telling people this, I don’t think it’s the city’s job to tell people to wear a mask,” Shaver said. “Which is what it’s telling people to do, it’s not mandating it, but it’s telling them to do it. I don’t think it’s our place,”
McKerrigan said it was important.
“It’s a showing of support for our hospital, our hospital staff, the people who don’t have the immune system and could die,” she said. “It’s just showing support.”
Terry Schaub, Shaver and Green voted against the resolution, killing the motion. McKerrigan and Gonzales voted in favor of the resolution.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.