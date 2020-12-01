City of Scottsbluff rejects creating a board of health

Scottsbluff currently does not have a board of health.

City attorney Kent Hadenfeldt said the process would be complicated by the Region 22 Emergency Management agreement between Scotts Bluff County, Banner County, the City of Scottsbluff, the City of Gering and the City of Terrytown, saying it would require changing city code and petitioning the state.

“We structurally aren’t in the position as a lot of towns, because we tried to do a regional approach with the entire Panhandle so it’s a consistent message,” he said. “But the message isn’t really taking off.”

Council member Scott Shaver objected to the motion, saying there was clearly not majority support on the board. Shaver said anecdotally more people are staying home and wearing masks, attributing that to “treating people like adults.”

“This is just one more step to getting to treat them like kindergartners,” he said. “I am totally against this.”

Mayor Raymond Gonzales said the call by medical professionals shouldn’t be ignored.