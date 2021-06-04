Civic center getting first major remodel since it opened in 1993

For the first time since the Gering Civic Center was constructed in 1993, the interior of the building will get a major remodeling.
It’s an exciting time for the center, which hosts major conventions and events like weddings, banquets and other activities, and the community, Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Convention & Visitors Bureau, told the Star-Herald.
Over the years, the civic center has had some improvements. Niedan-Streeks estimates new carpet has been installed about every 10-12 years, as well as some lighting and sound improvements. However, there have not been any major improvements.
“It is kind of amazing, if you think about it,” she said, noting that the center has stood the test of time. “Over the years, this facility has been maintained well. People still say it’s an amazing, beautiful facility.”
However, admittedly, the decor is dated in its rose, teal and grey color scheme and is starting to show some wear and tear, such as peeling areas on ceiling tile or wood chipping away on the bottoms of doors that Niedan-Streeks points out during a tour of the facility.
“Everything we are doing is a great facelift for a remarkable facility.”
The Gering Civic Center and City of Gering have been working with architect and designer, Abby Winters Griffiths, who formerly lived in the area but is now in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on the project. Niedan-Streeks and Annie Folck, city engineer/planner, are heading up the project. When they started discussing the color scheme for the center, she said, “we talked about what we are going to do that will enhance, upgrade and stand the test of time,” in trends and color schemes.
They have selected a design theme Niedan-Streeks describes as “classic,” made up of greys and blacks that will blend well with woodwork throughout the center.
Lighting throughout the facility will be updated to be more modern, with even some chandeliers to enhance the lobby. The lobby is a key area, serving not only as the entry way of the facility, but also as an extension of the meeting space.
“You will notice a dramatic difference,” she said.
A fireplace feature will be installed, which will be central and visible on both sides of the lobby, adding warmth in more ways than one. An accent wall, which has become an important component for weddings and other events, will draw one's eye to the north wall.
“It will be exciting to see the reaction of some of our longer, repeat customers when they visit after the project is complete,” Niedan-Streeks said. “They are going to know it (the center) has received a substantial upgrade in every corner of the facility.”
Gone soon will be the wallpaper that has lined the walls since the facility was opened in 1993. The walls will be sanded, treated and repainted, with the oak baseboard and wall trim remaining. Carpet that is in between the wall trim will be removed, another dated design element, but that oak woodwork will continue to have its place in the facility’s interior.
“The oak woodwork is a key design element and we think it is a signature of the civic center,” Niedan-Streeks said.
Oak doors throughout the facility will be replaced, with signage throughout the facility also receiving an update.
The updates will also mean the purchase of other new pieces, like 1,700 new ballroom chairs to coordinate with the new interior design.
The four bathrooms at the facility will get a complete renovation, with updated toilets, urinals, countertops, sinks, tiles, lighting and partitions to be installed. An addition to the restrooms will be push-button activated doors, making restrooms more easily accessible for persons with disabilities.
A new area will be constructed in the facility that will offer a small private area for women who are breastfeeding to be able to pump, or breastfeed a child, or for persons who have medical conditions to take care of personal needs, such as a diabetic needing to administer insulin. Niedan-Streeks said that over the years, such a room has been noted as a need and the room, called a nursing-wellness room, will be constructed in an area where the coat room is now, taking some of that area. Even at the largest events, Niedan-Streeks said, the entire coat room is not used so plenty of space is available.
As part of the proposed upgrades, officials also had the audio-visual capabilities evaluated.
“Audio-visual is constantly changing and a key service for conference and convention customers,” Niedan-Streeks said.
New projectors and screens will be among the items purchased, but the audio system had been upgraded just seven years ago and continues to be a great system, according to the evaluation. New “wire-on” microphones will be purchased.
The remodeling will be possible after the City of Gering was awarded $500,000 in stabilization funds available for facilities from CARES Act funding, funds for COVID-19 relief. Like other facilities in the convention and tourism industry, Niedan-Streeks said, the Gering Civic Center was hard hit during the pandemic. From late 2019 to 2020, the Gering Civic Center experienced the cancellation or postponement of 256 meetings and conventions. Fortunately, she said, about 60% of those events rebooked for different dates in 2021, but it meant the facility lost about 80% of its total business in 2020.
“I was in travel and tourism during 9/11,” she said. “I thought, in my mind, that we would never experience anything that would impact travel and tourism like that. (The pandemic) was worse,” she said.
Though Niedan-Streeks and civic center managers Rick and Judy Keller continued to come to work every day, as facility needs continue, she said, it was devastating.
“We tried to stay positive,” she said. “People wanted to reschedule, which was good, but in reality, we sat in a beautiful facility that was empty.”
Tallying the lost revenue for the facility also signaled the bigger picture for Niedan-Streeks: it meant lost revenue at the city’s RV park, the local hotels, the local restaurants and more.
When she received word from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development that the City of Gering had received the grant it had applied for through CARES Act funding, she said it was via a text. She had hoped the city would receive $50,000, and to hear that they received the full $500,000, caught her by surprise.
“I about fell out of my chair,” she said. “I had to get my glasses. It is phenomenal for our facility, for our community.”
The target date for completion of the project is in October. Construction is slated to begin in August and will be done in phases to allow events already planned to continue and business to carry on as uninterrupted as possible.
“It will be a challenge, but it will be an exciting challenge.”