Civic center getting first major remodel since it opened in 1993

For the first time since the Gering Civic Center was constructed in 1993, the interior of the building will get a major remodeling.

It’s an exciting time for the center, which hosts major conventions and events like weddings, banquets and other activities, and the community, Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Convention & Visitors Bureau, told the Star-Herald.

Over the years, the civic center has had some improvements. Niedan-Streeks estimates new carpet has been installed about every 10-12 years, as well as some lighting and sound improvements. However, there have not been any major improvements.

“It is kind of amazing, if you think about it,” she said, noting that the center has stood the test of time. “Over the years, this facility has been maintained well. People still say it’s an amazing, beautiful facility.”

However, admittedly, the decor is dated in its rose, teal and grey color scheme and is starting to show some wear and tear, such as peeling areas on ceiling tile or wood chipping away on the bottoms of doors that Niedan-Streeks points out during a tour of the facility.

“Everything we are doing is a great facelift for a remarkable facility.”