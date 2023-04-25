A dozen homeschool students from Scottsbluff, Chadron and Kearney came together to experience the American justice system through a mock trial on Friday afternoon at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.

The Challenge B mock trial was organized by Classical Conversations directors Marlaina Seay, Jolene Gouldie and Bethany Jensen. Students played out a fabricated court case from both prosecution and defense to gain understanding of the roles and processes in the legal system.

“In eighth grade, the Challenge B program allows the students to take on different roles, learn the justice system, look at really difficult questions and try to discern how to best use evidence and witnesses to persuade jurors to their desired outcome,” explained Scottsbluff Challenge B director Marlaina Seay.

Adding to the challenge of the program is the complexity of the trials the students are asked to play out. According to participant Gretchen Seay, the trials are sometimes recreations of actual events or completely fabricated, but either way they are intentionally contentious.

“Usually it’s a trial that could go both ways, so it’s not a very obvious outcome. There’s no way to tell if the person is guilty or not guilty for sure because there’s a lot of evidence for both sides,” Gretchen said.

The trial used for Friday’s exercise was made up, but filled with plenty of nuance for the students to explore. The proceeding was intended to determine whether the owner of a building site was responsible for a pair of deaths on the premises, and it had plenty of conflicting testimonies and evidence to decipher.

According to Seay, giving the students a chance to play the case out from both sides of the courtroom gives them a balanced view of how the system works, in addition to giving them a well-rounded view of how evidence and testimonies can be interpreted.

“They’re seeing the prosecution and defense side for each and every witness and piece of evidence. They have to look at everything from both sides and weigh the merit of each case,” she said.

Taking part in a mock trial requires students to sharpen and exhibit a wide variety of skills, which Seay said makes for a challenging, but rewarding, experience.

“It’s not only public speaking, but using language in a persuasive manner, Seay said. “They have to object on their feet and see and hear fallacies, or things that are incongruent. They’re also using their logic skills. It’s a great experience.”

Unifying the Scottsbluff, Chadron and Kearney Classical Conversations groups for an event like Challenge B also helps kids who do the bulk of their learning at home with their own families a chance to interact with others who are working through the same lessons and to test their knowledge in a fun and friendly environment.

“It shows that there are students all over America that are doing this exact same thing,” Seay said. “We are sister communities, meaning that they’re doing the exact same work back in their community. We’re part of a bigger family than just what’s right here in the Panhandle.”