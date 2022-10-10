Clean Harbors breaks ground on new incinerator

Officials with the Clean Harbors waste disposal company celebrated its first major milestone for a planned incinerator near Kimball.

On Friday, Oct. 7, around 45 people gathered at the facility south of town to commemorate the first steel columns of the incineration train being set. This will be the second incinerator at the site. It will specialize in disposing of hazardous waste and will increase the plant’s capacity by 70,000 tons of waste per year.

“What’s nice is, when you have two incinerator trains, when one goes down the other is operational, so it gives the facility tremendous flexibility to handle the waste,” spokesman Eric Kraus told the Star-Herald.

Construction on the incinerator will wrap up around 2024. It’s scheduled to begin operation in early 2025. The incinerator train will stretch for 500 feet and will destroy nearly 100% of everything put inside it — turning the rest to inert ash or water vapor.

“Once the incinerator is complete, it’s going to be eight stories tall, so you need to have an incredibly stable base,” Kraus said. “… You put the steel columns in and from there you build the rest of the train. It’s quite an elaborate and intensive process.”

So far, Clean Harbors has compacted 125,000 cubic yards of soil, poured close to 14,000 tons of concrete and placed 500 tons of rebar. They’re also nearing completion on a 66,000-square-foot warehouse to be used as a drum receiving and sampling facility.

The existing plant opened in 1996 and currently employs around 185 people. The new facility, when finished, is expected to employ an additional 100-125 people. The majority of the workers will originate from Kimball and other nearby towns.

“We’ve been part of the Kimball community for quite some time, and we see this expansion project, creating 100 new jobs, as showing our commitment to a city we call home,” Kraus said.