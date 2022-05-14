Clean Harbors plans expansion with new incinerator bringing jobs to Kimball

The Clean Harbors waste disposal company is bringing a new type of incinerator to its Kimball facility. Officials plan to bring more than 100 new jobs with the expansion, slated to begin soon.

Paul Whiting, the company’s senior vice president of facility engineering, said the new plant will focus on destroying drums of hazardous waste.

“The current plant is heavily designed to burn contaminated soils, so if you have a fuel oil spill or a Superfund site, the current plant is a fluidized bed incinerator and it likes that kind of waste. This (new) plant is specifically designed to burn drummed waste ... we can actually shred and incinerate the entire drums of waste and, ultimately, we can recover the scrap metal from the drums,” Whiting said.

The site’s rotary kiln incinerator will burn waste at up to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit, while a secondary combustion chamber will destroy it at up to 1,800 degrees. The rest of the facility will clean and condition resulting gas. The smokestack will have continuous emissions monitoring to ensure the gas is as clean as possible.

“Anything that can be recycled or reused, we do that with,” Whiting said. “There are certain chemicals — a lot of it would be byproducts of chip manufacturing, paint manufacturing — solvents that you don’t want to get into the groundwater.”

This will be a “six nines” type of incinerator, destroying 99.9999% of what’s put in it and turning the rest to inert ash or water vapor.

The new incinerator is meant to be an addition to the facility, Whiting said, not a replacement for the current plant. It will increase capacity Clean Harbors’ Kimball plant from 50,000 tons of waste per year to 120,000 tons.

Whiting said the company plans to hire between 100 and 125 new employees to man the new plant. These workers would largely be sourced locally, from the Panhandle or the Front Range of Colorado.

The company could build new housing in Kimball to house the growing workforce as well.

“We realize it’s going to be a challenge to get that many new jobs, to get so many new people into Kimball, but we’ve been successful at our other locations so we think we’ll be successful here,” Whiting said.

The Kimball plant currently employs around 185 people.

The local angle doesn’t end with just the workforce. Scottsbluff companies R&C Welding and Paul Reed Construction are helping to build the new plant.

“We try to use local contractors whenever we can on these projects,” Whiting said.

Currently, the plant’s construction is in the planning stages. It will start in earnest in September with a scheduled completion date of June 2024. “Not a lot to see out here yet, but as it grows, the station tower out here will be about 10 stories high,” Whiting said.

Clean Harbors is the largest hazardous waste disposal company in North America. They operate five locations: four in the U.S. and one in Canada. The Kimball plant, located five miles south of the city proper, started operating in 1996.

