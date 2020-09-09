Cleanup day scheduled in Terrytown

In observance of 9/11 as a day of service, volunteers for the City of Terrytown invite the public to join them in a cleanup effort around town on Friday.

AmeriCorps volunteer Misty West is serving with the Conservation Nebraska Common Grounds program. The group concentrates on educating Nebraskans on local conservation issues and giving them the tools they need to address those issues.

“I usually take my lunch break at Terry’s Lake and noticed there’s a lot of litter in the area,” she said. “It inspired me to do a community cleanup in recognition of 9/11. It gives people the opportunity to get involved in a community service project and still observe the directed health measures while COVID-19 is still here.”

The cleanup around Terrytown is going on all day to accommodate anyone’s schedule. “I

t’s come and go as you please,” West said. “I’m also using an app called Litterati where people can send pictures of the cleanup so we can keep track of how much have been collected.”

The City of Terrytown is providing a roll-off dumpster at Hascall Park by Terry’s Lake for people to bring their trash. The only things that can’t be accepted are tires, appliances and hazardous materials.

“We’re hoping to get some volunteers from the community and not just Terrytown,” said Terrytown City Clerk Jeni Mattern. “It’s a good opportunity for businesses that haven’t been able to volunteer so far this year because of COVID-19.”

Former Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt has spent many hours over the years keeping his hometown clean.