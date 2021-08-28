Clockmaker David LaBounty eager to pass on knowledge, expertise

“They didn’t have an electric lathe. Yeah. A lot of that stuff was hand done. It’s hand filed. To get it to look hand filed, I have to hand file it,” he said.

Not all repairs in antique clocks are easy.

“Some of the most difficult things to make are levers, especially if it’s missing, like on a clock from the 1700s. It comes in and there’s parts missing. You have to determine what was supposed to be there, how it’s supposed to function and what it’s supposed to do,” he said.

Clockmaking is becoming a lost art, something LaBounty said he and other certified master clockmakers are trying to combat.

“We’re dying out. There are maybe only six certified masters. So, as a group, certified masters are going to get together and try to get the certification process going again at the certified master level. We’re going to try and get some interest in younger people,” he said.

LaBounty said the certification process is important as is finding younger people to carry on the profession.