Alliance Senior Center closed

Due to weather conditions, the Senior Center and Nutrition Site will be closed Tuesday, April 4. Nutrition Site meals will not be delivered today.

The menu item will be served tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5.

For more information, please call Angie Flesner, 308-762-1293.

Alliance declares snow emergency

The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency, which began starting Tuesday, April 4 at 12 a.m. and is scheduled until Wednesday, April 5 at 5 p.m. to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel.

Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times.

The following streets or highways are designated as emergency snow streets:

U.S. Highway Nos. 385, 87 and 2 within the corporate limits; Cody Avenue from Third Street to Kansas Street; Emerson Avenue from the northern corporate limits to Third Street; Box Butte Avenue from 25th Street to First Street; Mississippi Avenue from Tenth Street to Third Street; Potash Avenue from Third Street to Kansas Street; Third Street from Flack Avenue east to the corporate limits; All of Tenth Street included within the corporate limits; Sixteenth Street from Buchfinck Avenue to Box Butte Avenue; Twenty-fifth Street from Emerson Avenue to Sweetwater Avenue; Kansas Street from Highway 2 to Highway 385; Buchfinck Avenue from Tenth Street to Sixteenth Street; Black Hills Avenue from Third Street to Tenth Street; Sixth Street from Mississippi Avenue to Grand Avenue; Grand Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street; Seventh Street from Grand Avenue to Mississippi Avenue; Eighth Street from Dakota Avenue to Mississippi Avenue.

The Alliance Police Department will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.

For more information, please contact Street Foreman, Sam Mullins at 308-762-1907.

EWC campuses closed Tuesday, April 4

Due to extreme weather Eastern Wyoming College’s Torrington and Douglas Campuses will be closed on Tuesday, April 4. Watch EWC’s website (ewc.wy.edu), social media accounts and local news outlets for additional updates.

Sporting events postponed, cancelled

Postponed: The Gering soccer games scheduled to be played in North Platte have been postponed. Games may be rescheduled.

The tennis triangular scheduled in Alliance has been moved to Monday, April 11. Competition will begin at 12 p.m.

Cancelled: The Chadron JH track meet scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

This may not be a comprehensive list of all area closures. To submit closures or other notices, email the Star-Herald News Department, news@starherald.com, or call the news department, 308-632-9040.