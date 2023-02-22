The following closures have been announced due to the ongoing winter storm. Closures will be listed as provided to the Star-Herald:

Alliance

Due to weather conditions, the Sallows Military Museum will be closed. For more information, call City administrative offices at 308-762-5400.

The Alliance Public Transit will only be offering essential rides on Wednesday due to weather conditions. Essential rides include medical, school routes, and work only. Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, contact, Paige Johnson at 308-762-1907.

Torrington

Due to the weather, Eastern Wyoming College will close the main campus in Torrington and the Douglas Campus. Watch the EWC website, social media accounts and local news outlets for additional updates.

Chadron

Chadron State College closed its campus Wednesday, Feb. 22 because of winter weather conditions. The residence halls and dining services will remain open. If campus closes or has a late start Thursday, that will be communicated as soon as possible.

Finally, due to activities planned for this weekend, beginning Thursday students and employees are asked to not park in the following areas: the south parking lot behind Beebe Stadium, the south parking lot behind the Nelson Physical Activity Center, and the Chicoine Center parking lot. By not having vehicles in these areas, CSC maintenance crews will be able to clear out those parking lots for weekend activities.