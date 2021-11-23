Closures, other changes announced for holiday

Local entities are making announcements about closures and other changes due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The Scotts Bluff County Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day Holiday.

The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed also be closed both days in observance of Thanksgiving. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works and the Municipal Building.

Public Transit will be closed beginning Thursday, Friday and also on Sunday. Thursday, Normal operations will be resumed Monday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 a.m.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill and Alliance Public Library will also be closed Thursday through Saturday for the holiday weekend.

The City of Gering offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Residential and commercial trash customers in Gering, Mitchell and Bayard normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 24 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Wednesday.

Residential and commercial customers normally collected on Friday will be collected on Wednesday after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Wednesday. Commercial cardboard customers will be picked up Monday, Nov. 29. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.