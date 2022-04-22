‘Coda’ to screen at Midwest April 23-24

Oscar best picture winner “CODA” will be screened Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

The film won 61 awards, including three Oscars, Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The movie follows Ruby, who is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. In joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Showtimes are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets are $7.

