Cold snap jolts Panhandle

The brutal cold will stay awhile in the Panhandle, with subzero double-digit lows anticipated across the region due to wind chill Wednesday through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne.
Meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson said the blast of cold comes from a pool of Arctic air settling over the region from the North. This cold air moves daytime temps to frigid, and the wind chill makes exposed skin more prone to frostbite.
“The first sign of frostbite, you’re going to have redness and pain on the skin and then you might feel numbness as well,” she said.
Wilkinson said it’s important to stay out of the cold, bring pets inside and take precautions such as dressing in multiple weathers and keeping skin covered when outside as the wind strips the body heat from your skin.
On Thursday, daytime temperatures in Scottsbluff will hover around 10 degrees, feeling like -2 because of the wind according to the forecasts. Overnight, they drop to -24 because of the wind. Highs on Friday will be about 0 degrees, feeling like negative teens due to wind chill, and another precipitous drop overnight. The negative teens will be felt south towards Kimball and east to Sidney.
Wilkinson said northern counties will feel the cold blast first. The forecast predicts Chadron seeing daytime temperatures in the single digits, and with wind chill dropping those to below zero teens and into below zero twenties overnight.
While there’s chances for scattered snow showers and flurries, Wilkinson said the atmospheric patterns prevent a lot of moisture forming in the area.
“If we do get snow showers, it will really be scattered in light,” she said. “It’s just not enough moisture for us right now, we’re still dry from La Niña.”
Karla Wilke, the cow-calf and range management specialist for the Panhandle Extension, said the considerations for livestock are building windbreaks for them to shelter, cleaning the snow out of pens to put down bedding, and more feed to keep warm.
Wilke also asked ranchers to take care of themselves.
“It’s going to be a two-Carhart day,” she said. “So two coats on top of those coveralls and come in, warm up every 30 minutes, check and see how you’re doing yourself.”
Wilke said the extreme cold this time of year, where some of the first calves are born is a tough time on both calves and mothers. If a calf drops in the extreme cold, being wet can be a deadly condition, she said. It’s important to bring a calf’s temperature at 100 degrees after birth, if it drops below 64 degrees, there’s little chance for survival. She also said it’s critical to watch pregnant cow weight, as in the last stages of pregnancy, the calf is gaining a pound a day, meaning the cow should be gaining more than that.
Wilke said she’s concerned the continued drought conditions this summer which meant herds coming off pasture for lack of grass, and current feed conditions — smaller hay harvest due to drought and ethanol plants competing with low gas prices, resulting in higher prices for hay and grain — could culminate in disaster for “cows who’ve been asked to rough it more than usual.”
“I am concerned that he could have some cows go down because of a lack of energy,” Wilke said. “That’s going to be a big loss, that’s gonna be a worse loss than the feed that we’re having to put into feed. Go ahead and put some of that feed that we may have been saving for calving into some of these thinner cows. Get them through this cold spell.”
Wilke said if ranchers need any additional resources, they can be found at beef.unl.edu.
Scottsbluff Public Schools did not anticipate a change in schedule due to the cold, Melissa Price, director of communications, said. She said all schools are allowing students to wait inside before school and after dismissal and taking other precautions such as providing cold-weather gear if needed.
“Elementary schools are staying inside during recess,” Price said in an email. “Weather-related tardies and absences are being excused.”
Both area schools have days off this week due to in-service days for teachers. SBPS will not have school Feb.11 through Feb. 15, while Gering Public schools will not have school Feb. 12 through Feb. 16.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said patrols are normal during the cold and said deputies do not see a marked increase in calls, but that doesn’t change response times like other weather conditions.
“Blizzards restrict our ability to respond, but cold weather does not,” Overman said. “If people need help and notify us we will be there.”
He said the office does work with people who’ve lost heat in their homes.
“That is a life-threatening issue,” Overman wrote in an email. “Generally, friends, family or neighbors can assist and we help with that. We also contact utility companies and they are all very cooperative.”
He said the office also directs people to request funding for temporary stays at hotels through the Housing Partners at Western Nebraska and utility assistance through Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska.