Cold snap jolts Panhandle

While there’s chances for scattered snow showers and flurries, Wilkinson said the atmospheric patterns prevent a lot of moisture forming in the area.

“If we do get snow showers, it will really be scattered in light,” she said. “It’s just not enough moisture for us right now, we’re still dry from La Niña.”

Karla Wilke, the cow-calf and range management specialist for the Panhandle Extension, said the considerations for livestock are building windbreaks for them to shelter, cleaning the snow out of pens to put down bedding, and more feed to keep warm.

Wilke also asked ranchers to take care of themselves.

“It’s going to be a two-Carhart day,” she said. “So two coats on top of those coveralls and come in, warm up every 30 minutes, check and see how you’re doing yourself.”