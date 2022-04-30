College housing crunch not felt at Chadron State

The start of the 2022-2023 college year is months away, however, across the nation, college students are already looking for housing. In some areas of the country, the Associated Press reports, students found themselves living in motel rooms or vehicles as surging rents and decades of failing to build sufficient on-campus student housing erupted.

For local students who attend Chadron State College, housing has not been an issue.

Nationally, housing insecurity affected 43% of students at four-year universities in 2020, according to an annual survey conducted by The Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University. The financial challenges caused students to move in with others, live in overcrowded units and unable to pay utilities, rent or mortgage.

This trend also carries over to students at two-year colleges. The survey found 14% of students at four-year and two-year colleges experienced homelessness this past year, Mark Huelsman, the center’s director of policy and advocacy, said.

“This is a function of rents rising, the inability of communities and institutions to build enough housing for students and other costs of college going up that create a perfect storm for students,” he said.

Chris Salviati, senior economist with Apartment List said, rents have increased 17% since March 2020 with a higher increase in some popular college towns. That rise in rent has been exacerbated by a lack of on-campus housing in some communities.

Apartment List’s website said the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Chadron is $600 a month. Listings on the Chadron Rentals website have an average cost for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house at $400 a month and a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments averaging between $1,100-$1,200 a month.

Austen Stephens, the director of housing and residence life at Chadron State College, said they have not experienced a housing crunch.

“CSC has sufficient rooms to meet current demand,” he said. “More than half of on-campus students reside in a single occupancy room that was designed for double occupancy.”

For the 2021-22 academic year, the semester room rates were $2,045 for double occupancy, $2,875 for single occupancy and $2,775 for an Eagle Ridge private room. Those prices will increase for the upcoming school year to $2,180 for double, $2,995 for single and $2,895 for a private room.

“Students are eligible to enroll in payment plans, which enables charges to be paid in up to five monthly installments,” Stephens said.

Some of the amenities included in the dorms are programming, computer labs, laundry and Internet, something freshman Josh Fernau said makes the price reasonable.

“They let you use the kitchen and any sort of utensils you use for free,” he said. “You’re kind of set there and they take care of any problems you have. Laundry is also free, which is really nice.”

Fernau lives in a suite in Edna Hall, having moved from Kent Hall at the end of the fall semester to be closer to Memorial Hall where his music courses are held.

“They were really good about switching me over. There were no problems with that,” Fernau said. “It’s been pretty easy getting a hold of people and finding out information on housing.”

Fernau said he chose to move to Edna Hall because of the location on campus and the residents.

“For me, it was definitely location or the people. With Kent, it was a lot of football players and business people and I never really talked to anybody there because I am a music major and was gone a lot,” he said. “In Edna, I go into the lobby and I know every single person in the room because they’re all music majors or art majors. It’s my people.”

The suite has a shared living room, with bedrooms furnished for one to two students. Each room also has a private bathroom that includes a sink, shower and a toilet. There is also a kitchenette with counter space and a sink as well as a heater and air conditioner control unit in each room.

“It’s pretty close to a mini-apartment,” Fernau said. “I think it’s really nice. I think I’m going to stay there next fall.”

Fernau said housing did not affect his decision to attend CSC, but he said he is pleased with the on-campus housing options, especially compared to what his friends say about dorms at eastern Nebraska colleges and universities.

“I have friends who go to other colleges and talk about their dorms and I’ve actually learned that Chadron State has really nice dorms compared to some of the ones in the east side of Nebraska,” he said. “They have bigger colleges and also a lot more students, so they cram them into smaller spaces. It’s really nice to have less students, but also the good-sized buildings where you can have a suite with a full living room, plus a bedroom.”

Western Nebraska Community College and Eastern Wyoming College did not respond by press time to the Star-Herald’s request for housing information.

In some areas of the country, universities and colleges are grappling with high demand, and having to come up with solutions to housing woes.

Last fall, the demand for on-campus housing was so high that the University of Tampa offered incoming freshmen a break on tuition if they deferred until fall 2022. Rent in the Florida city has skyrocketed nearly 30% from a year ago, according to Apartment List.

Rent in Knoxville has soared 36% since March 2020, and it could get worse after the University of Tennessee announced a new lottery system for its dorms this fall, saying it needs to prioritize housing for a larger freshman class.

Even two-year community colleges, which have not traditionally provided dorms, are rethinking student needs as the cost of housing rises.

Last October, Long Beach City College outside of Los Angeles launched a pilot program to provide up to 15 homeless students space in an enclosed parking garage.

They sleep in their cars and have access to bathrooms and showers, electrical outlets and internet while they work with counselors to find permanent housing. Uduak-Joe Ntuk, president of the college’s Board of Trustees, hesitated when asked if the program will be renewed.

“I want to say no, but I think we will,” he said. “We’re going to have new students come fall semester this year that are going to be in a similar situation, and for us to do nothing is untenable.”

UC Berkeley and other UC campuses are fighting homeowners who oppose campus expansion plans, even as the schools accept more students.

Most students have no idea of the housing situation when they choose to attend UC Berkeley, said 19-year-old freshman Sanaa Sodhi, and the university needs to do more to prepare students and support them in their search.

The political science major is excited to move out of the dorms and into a two-bedroom apartment where she and three friends are taking over the lease. The unit is older but a bargain at $3,000 a month, she said. The housemates were prepared to pay up to $5,200 for a safe place close to campus.

“You don’t honestly know the severity of the situation before you’re in it,” she said, adding that landlords hold all the cards. “They know that whatever price they charge, we’ll inevitably have to pay it because we don’t really have a choice except maybe to live out of our cars.”

This story includes reporting by Janie Har, Associated Press.

