Runners and walkers from throughout the Panhandle lined up at Five Rocks Amphitheater and wound through a route in Gering for the 10th annual United Way of Western Nebraska Color Dash, an event that focuses more on fun than racing.

Karen Benzel, executive director of the United Way of Western Nebraska, said that they had 194 people register prior to the event and that they had many more register prior to the 8 a.m. start. Each runner was given a backpack and a T-shirt. In the bag, they received sunglasses, a bandana, a paint packet, and some snacks.

Prior to the starting gun, the participants in the parking lot were full of energy. Music blasted from the sound system and adults and children alike were already chalking up their fellow runners. Additional packets of paint could be purchased and sales seemed to be high. When Benzel called the crowd to the starting line, there was definite excitement as everyone had at least one packet in their hands, ready to throw them skyward as the traditional send off for the Color Dash.

As the racers set off on the course, they were met with their first of eight splash stations before crossing Five Rocks Road. Some runners opted to run by the splash stations and try to keep their distance, while the majority of runners seemed to truly embrace getting pelted by the brightly colored cornstarch powder. Based on the colorful faces and clothing running the course, it looked like no one was able to avoid it completely.

Andy Dorn and Ashley Suhr, working the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) splash zone, weren’t sure what to expect while they were setting up near Legion Park. By the time a few racers had passed and they, along with other volunteers, were enthusiastically dashing large cups of blue powder at every runner and getting some good splashback on themselves as well.

One of those runners was JJ Ozuna who brought his daughters, Rowyn, Bryn, and Arlyn to the race. The little ones rode along in a stroller while the eldest ran beside them. By the end of the race, the stroller was no longer black, but had large splotches of green, pink, blue, and yellow.

Ozuna said, “I brought a thick tarp for the ride home to keep everything clean.”

The event provides fun for all ages. Kids that looked too little to make it 5 kilometers somehow still had energy at the end as if each splash zone gave them a boost of energy. One of the most enthusiastic—and messy—splash zones was sponsored by Target. Just around the corner from the Western Nebraska Pioneers stadium the volunteers — and the ground — were completely covered in bright red powder so thick that some of the kids chose to roll on the pavement in the splash zone to get completely covered.

By the time the runners started back toward Five Rocks, the United Way volunteers had set up a large inflatable rainbow that indicated the finish line. Every runner crossing that threshold was smiling, and had color from their head to their toes. Volunteers with leaf blowers were standing by to dust off the competitors.

Riverstone Bank was the title sponsor of the event.

For more information about future United Way of Western Nebraska events visit www.uwwn.org.