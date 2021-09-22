Colorado runner Matthieu Caldwell hopes Monument Marathon is a stepping stone to US Olympic Trials

For Denver-based runner Matthieu Caldwell, the Monument Marathon is one stop on his way to a much larger goal — qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
With most of 2020 spent away from the marathon circuit, Caldwell said he likely won’t achieve that goal at the Monument Marathon.
“I probably won’t qualify at this race, but (I hope to) over the next three years,” he said. “They haven’t announced the Olympic Trials standards, yet. I’m kind of anxiously awaiting for them to do that.”
Caldwell said the qualifying standards should be released by USA Track and Field soon.
“It will likely be around two hours and 19 minutes,” he said. “I’ll be working just to hit that time over the next three years. As soon as you hit the time, you’re eligible to signup for the Olympic Trials.”
Caldwell said he decided to make that his goal after people he knew qualified for the 2021 Olympics.
“I’d like to be among them for the next round in 2024,” he said.
The pandemic caused the cancellation of most races last year, leading Caldwell to switch his focus.
“So many (marathons) were being canceled. It really made me not want to train for them as much and focus more on some shorter races. That’s kind of what I’ve done. I was going to run a marathon in late 2020. I was actually going to run Revel Rockies, which is a downhill Colorado run, but I kind of pivoted (away from that). I just decided to focus on running 5Ks for a little while,” he said.
A former Scottsbluff runner, though, convinced him to run in the Monument Marathon.
“I have a good friend and coach named John Perez, who is from Scottsbluff. He is the one who told me about this race. This will also be his first time running (in the marathon). He’s the one who gave me the information about it, and I decided this was the year to do it,” he said.
Caldwell is hoping to set a personal best time at the marathon, but he wasn’t always a long distance runner.
“I never thought of myself as a talented marathon runner until after the first one,” he said. “I knew I had a gift when I could finish it off with very little training because I just had my college track training.”
In his second marathon, he ran in the Rock and Roll San Antonio Marathon. His result in that race really boosted his confidence, he said.
“I ended up getting fourth (in the Rock and Roll marathon). Really, I didn’t feel adequately trained for that,” he said. “(At that marathon) I was actually passing people. I was always strong over the last 10 miles before I slowed down a bit, but it did give me a lot of confidence that I could go really far in this sport.”
He found more success at the Colfax Marathon that runs through Denver.
“The first time I ran that marathon, I was third place,” he said. “It was around then and leading into 2020 where I knew a lot of people personally who were qualifying. I thought, if I can set the bar here this will be a good long-term motivator. I can realistically achieve qualifying. Getting an Olympic spot probably is not realistic. I think (qualifying for the Olympic trials) is realistic for my ability level.”
For now, Caldwell has his sight set on the Monument Marathon.
“It’s been a lot of long run workouts. I will run 15 to 18 miles. Then, I will do a marathon pace tempo run that would that simulate just the tiredness because the marathon really is pretty easy for the first 15 miles. If it’s not, then there’s usually a mistake in tactics or nutrition,” he said. “I’m hoping to feel pretty good those first 15 miles, but were those last 10 and 11 miles are really the foundation of running on tired legs.”
Caldwell said he doesn’t get to run long enough to make his legs tired, but squeezes in some miles whenever he can.
“I don’t have as much time to train as a lot of other people because I’m a full time teacher. I have a family. So, my training has been running back and forth between work and home. That’s been a way for me to be able to get a lot of extra mileage in,” he said.
Caldwell, though, said it takes some physical gifts to excel in the sport.
“I think you have to be gifted with a certain baseline endurance to be competitive in the sport. I do believe that anyone who wants to finish a marathon can finish a marathon. To run a marathon competitively, I do believe it takes some physical gifts. Once you have those gifts, I think it’s really up to your mind how far you’re going to push yourself,” he said.
In college, Caldwell ran mostly shorter races, but said marathons helped him excel in those races.
“Traditionally, that hasn’t been the kind of runner I’ve been, I’ve basically was a sprinter in college, I ran a lot of one lap and two lap races. Once I started training for the marathon, it actually improved my form because I had to be more efficient and had to make my running pattern and stride better,” he said. “(Having proper form is important) especially in the early stages. Part of how you keep the pacing in check is making sure you’re not doing too much with your arms, making sure your shoulders are relaxed. All of that will come to bite you toward the end of the race if you’re expending too much on your arms, or you don’t have the optimal form.”
After the Monument Marathon, Caldwell said he plans on running the Colfax Marathon before shutting down for the year. He hopes to pick up the pace next year and compete in the Boston Marathon.