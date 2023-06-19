Fireworks season will be here in less than one week. The summer season for fireworks use and sales is only 10 days long. Scottsbluff City Ordinance 8-1-29 says that fireworks can be sold starting on June 25, starting at 12:01 a.m. and can be sold until July 4 until 11:59 p.m. Fireworks can be discharged starting at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. June 25 to July 3 and then from 8 to 11:59 p.m. on July 4 within the City of Scottsbluff. (Check your local ordinances for times in your community, if living outside Scottsbluff.)

Scottsbluff city ordinance 8-1-30 notes that wire sparklers are not allowed and any fireworks that have been tested by the state fire marshal and deemed unsafe are not allowed either. Ordinance 8-1-31 says that any fireworks on the state fire marshal list of permissible fireworks are allowed to be used in the City of Scottsbluff. Another ordinance, 8-1-32, bans flying lantern fireworks. According to ordinance 8-1-35 a permit is required for public displays. Ordinance 15-1-13 prohibits the discharge and even possession of fireworks in a city park.

Also, Nebraska Revised Statute 28-1242 prohibits the unlawful throwing of fireworks. A person commits the offense of unlawful throwing of fireworks if he or she throws any firework, or any object which explodes upon contact with another object: From or into a motor vehicle; onto any street, highway, or sidewalk; at or near any person; into any building; or into or at any group of persons.

I know that some people believe that fireworks are less expensive to purchase in Wyoming, so why not get the same fireworks that are legal in Nebraska in Wyoming and save some money? Because 28-1248 prohibits bringing fireworks into Nebraska unless you are licensed as a distributor or a jobber.

You need a sober person to drive and you also need a sober person to discharge fireworks. Don’t discharge fireworks while under the influence of alcoholic beverages or any other controlled substance.

You also need an adult to discharge fireworks, don’t allow children to handle them.

Don’t hand hold any fireworks that don’t specifically say they can be. Don’t modify any fireworks. Use bricks or something sturdy to brace the “cake” fireworks — these are the fireworks that have several tubes connected together. Having the bricks to stabilize these types of fireworks can keep them from falling over and shooting in random directions.

Another tip includes not handling dud fireworks, as they can go off at any time. According to healthgrades.com, the six most common types of fireworks injuries are burns to the hands, eye injuries, hand fractures and lacerations, facial injuries, loss of fingers and earing loss. You can prevent some of these injuries by making sure to wear eye and ear protection and not holding fireworks. Healthgrades.com notes that small fireworks and sparklers are responsible for most of the injuries. Sparklers burn at temperatures that melt metal and are not a child’s toy.

Be sure to have a bucket of water or a garden hose immediately available to put out any fires that are started. Don’t use fireworks in dry conditions or high winds. Move firework displays away from your audience and homes. Douse them in water when you’re done and leave them in a bucket of water overnight (but not in the street or sidewalk) to make sure they are completely out before being thrown away.

Last of all, clean up your mess.