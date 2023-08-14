Q. What are the rules in parks?

A. Like everything in life there are rules to follow in parks, so let’s take a look at chapter 15 of the Scottsbluff Municipal Code and chapter two of the Terrytown ordinances.

A lot of these things should be common sense, but since there is a law against it that means that someone was doing these things.

Scottsbluff 15-1-2 bans destruction of any city property in parks including trees, shrubs and plants.

Hours of operation: Scottsbluff 15-1-9 and Terrytown 2-204 sets the hours of use for the Monument Valley Pathway from sunrise to sunset. The hours of use for the rest of the parks are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Scottsbluff 15-1-10 and Terrytown 2-205 prohibits motor vehicles from being driven on the Monument Valley Pathways and in places that are not designated roadways or parking lots, so no off road driving. Terrytown 2-202 and Scottsbluff 15-1-4 set park speed limits on roads in the parks at 15 mph.

Scottsbluff 15-1-11 and Terrytown 2-206 prohibits littering and contamination of water. Scottsbluff 15-1-12 and Terrytown 2-207 prohibit fires except in designated fire places. Scottsbluff 15-1-13 and Terrytown 2-208 prohibits fireworks, firearms, BB guns, bows and arrows.

Scottsbluff 15-114 and Terrytown 2-209 allow riding horses on the Monument Valley Pathway and on the roads in Lacy Park and Riverside Park. Permits can be issued for special occasions.

Scottsbluff 15-1-7 bans boating and swimming in ponds in the parks except for size limited non motorized boats shorter than 14 feet in the east pond of Riverside Park, see the posted sign for exact rules. Terrytown 2-211 prohibits all boating, swimming and even ice skating on Terry’s Lake. Fishing is allowed in the ponds and Terry’s Lake, as long as you follow state fishing laws. Scottsbluff 15-1-15 and Terrytown 2-210 prohibits fishing from the paved pathway of the Monument Valley Pathways.

Scottsbluff 15-1-6 and Terrytown 2-203 says that dogs and other domesticated animals must be on a leash. If they defecate while in the park, you need to pick that up.

One last thing, there is a public campground in Riverside Park; however, this is a fee area so to use the facilities inside the campground, you will need to rent a site and pay the fee, see ordinance 15-1-20. You can only camp in the designated campsite, no other camping is allowed.

There is still plenty of great weather ahead this summer. In the fall, the trees in Riverside Park and along the Monument Valley Pathway can be spectacular when they change colors. The parks can also be very pretty with a fresh layer of snow on them. So get outside and enjoy your parks responsibly.