School is going to be back in session soon and this means that traffic patterns in Scottsbluff will be changing. What can you do to make sure that the students get to school and back home safely?

The first thing to do is to pay attention. Distracted driving is a significant contributor to traffic crashes. There can be many sources of distraction including things that are pretty routine in cars today. Cell phones and texting are very hazardous but distracted driving can be as simple as turning your head to talk to a passenger, taking a drink of coffee or changing the radio station. Keep your head up and be alert in high traffic.

Another contributing factor is speed. Check and double check your speed when driving in school areas. Scottsbluff ordinance 22-2-58 says, “It shall be unlawful for the driver of any vehicle, when passing premises on which elementary or middle school buildings are located and which are used for school purposes, during school recess or while children are going to and from school during opening or closing hours, to drive the vehicle past the premises at a rate of speed in excess of 15 mph.”

Places to slow down at include Roosevelt School at Ninth Avenue and East Overland; Longfellow School at Fifth Avenue and East 20th Street; Bluffs Middle School on both Broadway, East 23rd, and Second Avenue. The streets around Lincoln Heights and Westmoor elementaries are also included in this.

East 27th Street from Broadway to Fifth Ave is 20 mph at all times. There have been some pedestrians struck by cars in this area, so be particularly alert.

Another location to double check your speed is Avenue I and West 17th Street and Avenue B and West 24th Street. These are not technically in a school zone, however, there are crossing guards stationed at these locations so slow down and be prepared to stop for the crossing guard.

Ordinance 22-2-22 requires that drivers stop for pedestrians that are in a crosswalk. Watch for students in crosswalks when making left and right turns as they are not easy to see.

Parents of students, please remind your students to look both ways before crossing the street, to cross in a crosswalk if there is one, and at an intersection if there is not a crosswalk.

If there are traffic lights, pedestrians must follow the “walk” and “don’t walk” signals of the lights. Be cautious of people turning right or left at intersections as they may not see you. Put your phones down while crossing streets — the middle of a road is a bad place to be sending a text message.

Be aware of the parking areas around the school. If you drive your student to school, please park in the designated drop off area, have the student exit quickly and leave your parking space in a safe and time efficient manner as someone else is waiting in line behind you.

We will be out conducting traffic enforcement during the school commute. I hope every student gets to school, and back, safely.