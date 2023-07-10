Sgt. Philip Eckerberg is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. He answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. I’ve heard nuisance calls reported. What are nuisances?

A. Perfect time of year to bring this up. Chapter 12 of the Scottsbluff Municipal Code defines a nuisance in 12-1-2 as anything that injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, or safety of others; offends decency; is offensive to the senses; unlawfully interferes with, obstructs or tends to obstruct, or renders dangerous for passage any public or private street, alley, highway, sidewalk, stream, ditch, or drainage; in any way renders other persons insecure in life or the use of property; or essentially interferes with the quiet enjoyment of life and property, or tends to depreciate the value of the property of others.

Ordinance 12-1-3 has a large number of illustrations for what is a nuisance. There are too many for me to list here so I will include some of the highlights:

Any condition which promotes harborage for rats, mice, snakes and other vermin; obnoxious gasses odors or fumes, buildings that are a fire hazard, or are kept in a unsanitary condition, stagnant water, human excrement; abandoned or open wells.

Bee hives.

Leaving any refrigerator, or any cabinet enclosing apparatus for the cooling or freezing of perishable articles or substances outside of a building unless the doors of every compartment of such refrigerator or cabinet are removed. Provided, however, that such doors need not be removed if each door is secured by a hasp and lock.

Grass or weeds that are more than 12 inches high. Placing or accumulating junk.

Every other act or thing done, made, permitted, allowed, or continued on any property, whether public or private, detrimental to the health or likely to injure any of the inhabitants of the city.

The question that is then asked, what is junk? 12-1-1 says that junk includes scrap metal, parts for machinery, appliances or vehicles, any machine, or vehicle which is not in operating condition or which has lost its identity, character, utility, or serviceability as such through deterioration, dismantling, or the ravages of time, or which has been cast off, discarded, or thrown away or left as waste or wreckage.

Litter is defined as trash, rubbish, solid waste, refuse, garbage, paper, plastic, rags, and ashes. Wood, plaster, cement, brick, sheetrock, or stone building rubble. Lawn trimmings, dead leaves, and tree and shrubbery trimmings, provided, however, that these things shall not be considered litter if they are in the process of being composted; and offal and dead animals.

Why have these laws? Nothing makes a neighborhood or a whole town look worse than having a lot of properties that are trashed out. If you live near the nuisance property you get used to seeing it and your brain kind of filters it out. Visitors notice it right away. It costs very little to keep your weeds cut down and your property cleaned up. If you have old cars that you need to get rid of, check with some of the used auto parts businesses, they might even come and tow it away then give you a few bucks for it.

These are all defined as a class II violation and each day can be a separate violation. You will have to appear in court for this as it is not waiverable. Typically, our code enforcement officer will seek voluntary compliance first. They will try to work with violators to clean things up. Worst case scenario, the violator could be cited and have to pay for the clean up.