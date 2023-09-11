Each week, Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, with the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers.

Q. The drive-thru line at restaurants can sometimes be so long that cars are waiting in line while still on the street. Is this legal?

A. The short answer is: no. Let’s take a look at the laws covering this situation.

The Scottsbluff ordinance that covers this situation is 22-6-20 and it reads as follows:

(A) No person shall, except in case of accident or emergency, or as otherwise provided in this section, park or stop any vehicle within any street (except where parking is permitted), street intersection or alley entrance, or in such location as to obstruct or partially obstruct any street (except where parking is permitted), street crossing, crosswalk, alley entrance, or private driveway or drive, or back of another vehicle parked diagonally with the curb.

(B) A vehicle used primarily to transport the elderly or persons with a disability who require assistance in entering and leaving the vehicle, may, if no lawful parking place is reasonably convenient, temporarily park such vehicle in the traveled portion of a street subject to the following restrictions:

(1) Such vehicle may park in the traveled portion of a street only for the purpose of allowing an elderly person or a person with a disability to enter or depart the vehicle;

(2) The vehicle may park in the traveled portion of a street for no longer than is reasonably necessary to accomplish the purpose described above, and in no event longer than 10 minutes;

(3) The vehicle’s flashing stop warning signal lights shall be activated at all times while the vehicle is stopped in the traveled portion of a street;

(4) The vehicle shall park close enough to the curb to allow other traffic to pass; and

(5) A traffic cone complying with the provisions of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices adopted by the State Department of Roads shall be in place at the rear of the vehicle at all times while the vehicle is stopped in the traveled portion of a street.

Terrytown city ordinance has this to say: Section 4-112: Unnecessary stopping: It shall be unlawful for any person to stop any vehicle on any public street or in an alley other than in permitted parking areas, except when such a stop is necessary for emergency situations, to comply with traffic control devices and regulations, or to yield the right of way to pedestrians or to other vehicles.

Nebraska State statutes 60-6,164 and 60-6,166 have very similar language as the ordinances.

If the line to your favorite restaurant’s drive up window is so long that it is out in the street here are some options for you: come back later, go inside and place a to-go order, order online or through the restaurant’s app and the food will be waiting for you inside when you get there.

Remember that not only could you be cited for being in violation of one of these laws, you could also face civil liability if you cause a traffic crash while obstructing traffic.

I don’t think a hamburger is worth that.