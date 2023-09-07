The 100 degree days are gone (hopefully). Whitetail archery season is now underway. Bows and their strings are the object of crucial close inspection by skilled hunters.

There are terrific resources available to fine-tune your bow. The object is to be the most efficient and accurate as possible. It helps to know someone in the know who is willing to invest in you and walk you through the process.

The amount of pull or draw is measured in pounds. The more pounds, the faster the arrow and its power to penetrate. The bowstring is a critical piece of the equipment. Usually made of strong polyethylene, woven strands have strength enough to have minimal stretch and yet capable of fielding the poundage of high-end compound bows. Bowstrings should be waxed and monitored for any evidence of fraying.

Tuning our bow has nothing to do with tuning pegs and musical outputs. It has everything to do with durability under great stress yielding arrow speeds of over 300 feet per second.

If you are a fiddle, guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro, cello, bass or harp player then much attention is required for each string to clearly sound its specific note. One approach is to use a tuning fork to match the string to the required note. There are modern electronic devices that serve as tuners.

Regardless of how accurately you can play solos, playing as part of a small group or large symphony orchestra calls for one to be carefully tuned together with every other instruments. Tuning by ear can be highly productive.. No longer are your notes simply to match a tuning device. If you’ve ever been part of a concert team, or a spectator of a band or orchestra, then you noticed how crucial it was for all the instruments to be tuned to each other.

Every band and orchestra with many strings in the mix, will have a “concert master” stand and play a specific note. Then every other instrument will respond by tweaking their own strings to be in concert. Everyone’s individual strings, now match and are in tune and unified with that single note from the concert master. A harmonious team of notes from, and with, every other note maker are now in accord.

Chords are produced with fretted combinations from the various stringed instruments. (It’s humorous to apply the Bible’s charge to “fret not, it only leads to evil doing." Of course, the application of this command is really about not worrying.) Chords are strategically produced into majors, minors and others. A piano typically has 52 white keys, 36 black keys with 230 or more strings utilized in making up those 88 keys spanning seven and a third octaves.

It is the ominous task for a piano tuner to conclude his work with every string accurately playing its designated note of responsibility. Pianos often serve as accompanists for voices, other strings and instruments. They are marvelous instruments.

And, what about shoe strings, kite strings and strings of Christmas lights? Every single string matters. Having spent hours counseling husbands and wives, it is clear that they are to function as a unit. We need not to simply be individually tuned to a single high note but rather, it’s equally as important that we be tuned to each other.

We are relational beings. When one string, or person, is out of tune then a cacophony of dissonance results. Each individual is an important contribution to the success of others.

Is your heart in tune with the Lord Jesus? Are you abrasively out of sync with others, or have you become fine-tuned to the Word of God? “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” (Psalm 133:1)

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for your extraordinary creation of bodies with hundreds of individual parts designed to function as a well-tuned unit. We say, yes to Jesus our concert master.