Fast-paced events are often said to be growing like wildfire.

National elections and adversarial posturing is now growing like wildfire. Fervor for football season is picking up like wildfire. The start of the 2023-2024 school year has landed on us like a wildfire. Shopping centers are replete with school supplies, athletic physicals abound, and morning traffic has become a jam. Whew. Here it comes, like it or not, ready or not.

Lookout-towers have been used in the United States for almost 100 years now and the tools haven’t changed much over that time span. Maps, compasses, binoculars and two-way radios aid locating and reporting wildfires — the sooner the better —from the first sighted wisp of smoke to the relief of containment.

“Wild” is no casual term for these fires. Wind, billowing smoke, fear, panic, action! We have a friend who is on constant call and poised to run to the fight nationwide. Dry timber, ranchland grasses, mountainous terrain, 100-degree temperatures and wind driven flames and embers are exceedingly frightful. In the wake of wildfires can be found losses of the most devastating kinds: crops, homes, fences, valued memorabilia, vehicles, high-dollar timber, animal and human life. Dreams, resources, identity all gone up in smoke.

And the fire could care less. It owns the moment. We await further estimates and census of the property losses and lives in the Maui, Hawaii fires. It’s already labeled the deadliest fire in modern U.S. history. This hotspot for tourism is now a grim picture of a grim future.

Interestingly, in 2018, Lahaina was the region of a devastating fire that served as a warning to what could happen in the future. That future is now today’s history lesson. Yet, the search goes on. The scorched, seared, smoke ravaged island has been transformed in an instant. Wildfire!

Meanwhile, a month or more deluge of rain falling in a few hours time has paralyzed stateside roadways and hillsides. As though they have a mind of their own, flooded waterways, wildfire and whirlwinds remind us that we are clearly not in control.

Our Panhandle of Nebraska continues to reel in the wake of our own recent wildfires, tornadoes and baseball-sized hail. They’re demons of damage. Few folks are immune. We sigh in relief if this dreaded demise skirts our address, yet we grieve for the losses of our impacted countrymen. And, if it has/had our address in its path, we face not only the reality of it all but we also experience the heart of real community.

Maui and our neighborhood are not islands. Truly, no man is an island.

So, what and where is the good news? We know and are constantly reminded of the fragile nature of our nature. We know we will die. Investigative protocol gives great attention to the start of any fire and causes for death. There is always a source, though reason is often elusive.

“Be of good cheer,” Jesus says. “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)

In the face of the worst the world has to throw at us; For this, we have Jesus. How often have we heard, or said: ”I don’t know how I would have gotten through this if it weren’t for the Lord Jesus.

With great confidence the believers in Jesus declare: ”I’m ready.” Joy expressed in days of hospice … remarkable. My heart belongs to Jesus. And for eternity … there will be no wildfires, mudslides or death in His presence. Hell’s eternal fury and wildfire are no match for the love, shed blood and resurrection of God’s only begotten Son.

Please receive Jesus!

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for your extraordinary creation! We continue to praise you, with child-like faith, belief and trust. Thanks for the disciples’ utterance, “Who can this be, that even the wind and the sea obey Him!” (Mark 4:41)