Like many of you, I love to fly. The excitement of the takeoff. The enjoyment of the landing. And often, the resting period of the time in between the two.

Unless, of course, that time in between the two gets too long. Then it gets really boring.

Those prepared often seem to bring the right things to do to ward off complete insanity as a result of prolonged boredom. How their preparation has paid off in a time of need.

While many are grasping at strings, playing with the window blind, and even reading the air sickness bag in front of them in hopes of some kind of distraction from the boredom, others seem to be enjoying the long journey quite well. What a difference in the journey between the two.

This reminds me that in life, it’s not the journey, but what we do with the journey, that makes the biggest difference. Everyone is on the same airplane, traveling to the same destination, yet some look quite content and others quite miserable.

In all marriages, sooner or later, couples enter into a phase that becomes the cruising part of the journey. It likely happens after the kids get older and perhaps even more so after they’ve moved out.

In this phase, the excitement and busyness of the younger years has passed. Much like in flying, you’ve reached your cruising altitude. The days of changing diapers are a thing of the past, running children from event to event has slowed down as now they drive themselves, and Friday nights at home become quiet as the kids are out with friends.

At first, much like we’ve all done on a long flight, a nap is well deserved and enjoyed at this time. Oh, how nice it is to rest after a busy time.

But in life and on airplanes, naps only last so long. And if you have no plans after your nap, you’re going to get bored. And in airplanes, marriages, and life, boredom is a killer.

In life, those who get bored have higher rates of depression, do more emotional eating and have higher rates of alcohol abuse. In marriages, couples who get bored grow apart from each other and become more like roommates than lovers. They also have higher instances of infidelity, loneliness and irritability.

The journey of life is interesting. If we work hard in the beginning, we get to relax in the middle. That’s the point of college and working hard to establish our finances. The point of working hard to raise ethical and hardworking children. Much like an airplane works hard to reach cruising altitude, we work hard to reach cruising altitude, too.

Yet the risk of both, whether it’s on an airplane or in life, is that life at cruising altitude can get boring. And boredom kills.

Congratulations to those who have reached cruising altitude. What a welcomed rest as life slows down a bit. Many are envious of your accomplishments and look forward to the day that they, too, can rest a bit from their labors.

But beware of boredom. Fill those open times not with boredom but with new opportunities that you previously couldn’t afford, financially or because of time. Enjoy those trips, those early morning walks, and those opportunities to serve and volunteer and help the less fortunate.

Get up and be spontaneous just because you can. Sleep in a bit, be lazy, and watch some TV just because you can. Just don’t become bored.

Day by day, minute by minute, we all get closer to the cruising altitude of life. Children get older, finances become easier, and there’s less house projects to do. What a great goal to look forward to. As you do, be sure to look forward to not just a rest, but opportunities.

What trips do you want to take? What things do you want to do with your extra time and money? What opportunities do you look forward to that just aren’t happening now?

Each day thousands of airplanes take off, land, and cruise in between. Similarly, each day relationships start, end and cruise in between beginning and end. Be wise on your journey as you get up to cruising altitude and it can be a great journey of enjoyment and peace rather than of boredom and distance.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.