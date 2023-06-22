Remember family reunions? Seems like they don’t happen as often as they used to. Good times were had as extended family members gathered together, cousins played, and adults caught up and laughed as they shared old memories.

I remember gathering at my grandma’s house for one particular reunion. Family was busy playing games, catching up, eating, laughing and sharing good times. And there sat grandma in the corner. Despite multiple attempts to have grandma join in, she preferred to sit and watch, and would simply respond, again and again, “I’m just happy to be here.”

I used to think grandma was a “lump on a log” and missing out on all the greatness of the gathering. I now realize grandma was a genius. I aspire to be more like that wise woman.

This Father’s Day, as usual, my family was kind enough to ask what I wanted for a gift. I realized, as you have too, that just to be together is the greatest gift of all.

And it’s not just me, and it’s not just you, but it’s backed up by research, which continues to show that when you spend money you will get more joy out of having experiences instead of spending money on things. At the end of the day, the quality of your relationships is the biggest predictor of your happiness.

This reminder, in a busy world with many distractions and different priorities, is very important. A reminder to stay focused on, and refocus on, what matters most: and what clearly matters most is experiences and relationships.

I’m humbly grateful for the wonderful relationships I’ve been blessed with. And the wonderful family experiences I’ve been able to have. They clearly have brought the most joy into my life.

The good news for all of us is that today is a new day. And we can focus, and refocus, on what matters most. We can choose to ditch the chores tonight and go get an ice cream cone together instead (or do the chores together and then go get ice cream!) And we can choose to put down our phones and play a game together tonight instead of simply co-exsisting in the same room like ships passing in the night.

On a recent family vacation, as you often do, we went out and had a lot of fun. We went deep sea fishing, played at a ginormous water park together, and competed against each other at a high-speed go-cart track.

And while those experiences were a lot of fun, when I slow down, I had just as much joy when we played a card game together, made meals together, and sat and played with the dog and our 18-month-old granddaughter on the living room floor.

I think too often we overthink happiness. We assume that activities must be big, expensive, and impressive to make a difference. While these activities certainly can be the icing on the cake to life, we first must have the cake to put the icing on. We must first learn to be happy just being there in daily life.

And this cake is formed by the small little interactions we make every day. The choice to ask each other about our days. The choice to help with the dishes instead of going to play video games. The choice to go for a walk together instead of separately. The choice to be present, and happy, where we are.

My grandma has since passed long ago, having no idea how much of an impact she really had on me. Each one of us, each day, are becoming older and closer to becoming the grandmas and grandpas we all used to make fun of.

My wise colleague, Matt Hutt, said to me a long time ago “Be kind to your future self.” At the time, I was not so impressed by this advice, until, of course, I got to my future self; sometimes with regret and sometimes with relief and joy in how things came out.

Let us all be wise in listening to the advice of those who have come before us, whether that be a wise colleague, grandma, or decades of research and what it teaches us. It clearly teaches us that when it comes to happiness, being present in our experiences and maintaining healthy relationships is what matters most.

So be wise today as you move closer and closer to your future self and you’ll be well on your way to keepin’ love alive for a lifetime.

Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.