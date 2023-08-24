At age 51, it’s interesting what I remember from my childhood. Perhaps as a therapist, it’s even more interesting to recall such events and assess their meaning. One occasion I remember taught me a lesson about marriage.

My parents and I were in the car driving somewhere around town. My father was driving, my mother was in the passenger seat, and I was in the back.

Approaching on the right, just before the stoplight, was a Dairy Queen restaurant. As we got closer, my mother commented to my father, “Oh, it looks like Dairy Queen’s open.”

Now, without going any farther, some already know where this story is headed. And let me assure you that my mom and dad had an excellent relationship all the way up until my father passed away. But let me also emphasize they were just as human as any other couple.

My father, who was driving, simply acknowledged mom’s comment with a reply of “Yeah, it sure does” ... and drove on by.

Remember the stop light I told you about that was located shortly after the DQ? I remember that light because before we even got there, my dad was getting the lecture.

And it went something like this: “How come you didn’t stop at DQ?”

“Um, because you didn’t say you wanted to stop,” said in a somewhat inquisitive, hesitant way, because he’s now realized he goofed.

To which mom quickly replied, “Well, what did you think I meant when I said it was open?”

“Um, that it was open?”

“Why would I simply tell you it was open if I didn‘t want an ice cream cone?”

“Oh, yeah, ok, well I can turn around.”

“No, never mind, it’s too late.”

Years later, in graduate school, I learned that couples attempt to connect with one another through a process called bidding. These attempts to connect are often done through small acts, such as attempting to make eye contact, sending a text, trying to hold your partner’s hand, or scooting closer to the one you love while on the couch. Or perhaps suggesting a stop at DQ.

Happy couples bid, and respond positively to their partner’s bids, more often than unhappy couples. Some happy couples have even been found bidding up to 100 times in 10 minutes.

But much like a good game of catch, in order for bidding to be successful, both spouses must be in the game. And they must know how to play.

First, the person sending the bid must make it clear they want to connect. This is not to say they must be insulting or rude, but they should make the message known.

I love my mother to death, but simply making the observation that a restaurant is open did not send a clear bid for connection. And when you don’t launch a clear message, the message often gets missed.

To increase the chance that the message was heard, and connection could happen, she could have been more clear. Perhaps a comment such as “Oh, ice cream sounds good. Let’s stop and get one together,” would have yielded better results.

But no matter how clearly a message is sent, the person on the receiving end must also do their part. In fact, they have one of three possible responses.

The first response, known as turning away, is simply to do nothing. To ignore the bid all together.

Let’s say, for example, that a spouse attempts to connect with their partner by saying, “I heard it is going to rain today." If the receiving spouse says nothing at all, or responds with a comment not even related to the weather, they have turned away.

The danger of turning away is that it is a missed opportunity for connection. And over time, when a spouse's bids are continually ignored, they stop bidding. And when bidding stops, so does connection, and spouses grow distant from one another.

Turning against, which is option number two, adds insult to the response. In the above example, if the receiving spouse sarcastically said, “Why are you always worried about the weather? It’s like you’re some crazed weather reporter or something,” they just turned against their partner.

The problem with turning against, as you can imagine, is that it builds resentment in the marriage. Why would you like a partner who continually criticizes your comments?

The final response, and the only healthy one, is to turn toward the bid. By responding positively, the bid is answered and connection happens. This connection builds unity, friendship, fun and companionship in the relationship.

In the above example, a simple response such as “Yeah, I heard that, too” or “Really? I better remember my umbrella” are examples of turning toward.

Bids can happen literally thousands of times per day. And how we respond to them, whether we know it or not, makes all the difference in where our relationship is headed.

So next time your partner sends a text, smiles or tries to hold your hand, slow down a bit and respond positively to that bid. By doing so, you're taking one of the many small but necessary steps in keepin’ love alive.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

